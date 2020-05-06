Jordan expects renewed challenge from rest of NFC South

NEW ORLEANS — Despite the fact the New Orlean Saints have represented the NFC South in the NFL playoffs for three years in a row, defensive end Cam Jordan believes the entire division will be tough to beat come next year.
In speaking to ESPN, Jordan isn’t taking the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers too lightly, nor is he overlooking the Atlanta Falcons or the Carolina Panthers.
“The entire NFC South,” Jordan said of who poses the toughest threat to the Saints seeking their fourth straight division crown.
“To look at and see what Atlanta has in its hands, I mean they signed Todd Gurley,” Jordan said. “Then, you know, you have Julio (Jones) and Calvin Ridley, and Matt Ryan is still at the helm.”
Moving on to the Panthers, Jordan is looking at Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Saints to a 5-0 mark while quarterback Drew Brees was injured, and former New York Jet Robby Anderson helping improve Carolina.
He even credits the defense, especially after the loss of Luke Kuechly, who retired last year at 29.
“They are still quite sure of themselves,” Jordan said.
Jordan is also excited to play the “Tompa” Bay Buccaneers, as he joked to ESPN on the new-look team.
“Tom Brady blows on a conch shell and (Rob) Gronkowski magically comes out of retirement,” Jordan said. “So now you have Cameron Brate, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard at tight end and you still have 2,000-yard receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.”
Though he will face Brady twice a year, Jordan isn’t excited to see him and the Buccaneers based on his reads.
“We know that he makes all the quick throws, I mean, if he doesn’t see something he likes downfield, he will check down (to another receiver or back), and as a lineman, I’d rather he try and go for that deep ball,” Jordan said.
With the number of times Jordan has played Brady, he was only able to get one sack on the future Hall of Fame quarterback, but looks forward to the challenge.
“It’s not like he is one of my favorite targets,” Jordan said. “Have I sacked him? Yes. Have I sacked him a lot? No, I am clearly going to have to change that this year.”
That may not be the only change Jordan and the Saints see coming. Head coach Sean Payton informed the team on April 22 they will not have any type of offseason program, virtual or otherwise, according to Mike Triplett of ESPN.
“No virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if it’s allowed,” Payton said in a video conference to more than 80 players. “Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life.”
Jordan isn’t worried about not having the traditional mini-camps used for players to get into shape, as he knows the team’s veteran leadership core on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball will work out in the end.
“So for him(Payton) to have the respect and the trust to know that we are going to be getting after it, it seems about right,” Jordan said. “He knows that in these last three years we have had chances to make it deeper (in the playoffs) than what we did, so he knows what we have on our shelves.”
While he’s always relied on the workout at the team facility or gyms, Jordan has been ordering workout equipment to help him with his offseason workout program.
From a curling bar to a stationary bike, Jordan is making it work so he can put his team in the best position to succeed next year.
“At the end of the day, I am back to high school grunt workouts,” Jordan said. “It’s perfectly fine, I can make anything work out.”
Though he’s had 40 sacks over the last three years, including 15 last season, Jordan is determined for more for himself and the team. He wants more than just 40 sacks; he wants more than the 15 he got last year.
“I’m going for a Super Bowl,” Jordan said.