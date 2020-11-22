MYETTE POINT — All the scenarios in Jason Jones’ bid to win his first Angler of the Year title in the Coteau Bass Hustlers fell in his favor Nov. 14.
While Jones finished eighth in the nine-team regular-season finale, neither Gerald Frederick, his nearest challenger, nor Joey Trahan won the tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin.
The margin of victory was three points, thus making attending, or missing, the last meeting of the year the difference between winning and losing AOY. Jones did and finished, after dropping his worst tournament, the last contest, with 858 points and Frederick didn’t and finished, following his own drop, with 855.
Meeting attendance is worth five points.
“It can come into play and it did this year. I don’t like to win like that but I’ll take it,” Jones said.
“I feel bad for Gerald. He moved back last year (from Texas) and this is the first year he fished all of the tournaments. He was the most consistent out of anybody. He did real good.”
A bass club spokesman noted if there was no “drop” tournament, Jones and Frederick would have finished tied at 890.
Like Jones said, he’ll take it.
“I’m just happy. It’s something I’ve been going after for a while. I was close last year … took the lead for a short time and lost it at Sam Rayburn. I just don’t do well there in October,” Jones said.
“It really hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m happy. I’m competitive. It’s satisfying to compete against all of my friends and come out on top.”
And he’ll have bragging rights for a year. Jones, a salesman for Alamo Hydraulics of Louisiana, welcomes the prospect of friendly smack talk.
After setting his goals high this year, he’s already thinking about next year. Jones decided he won’t be as competitive in nature.
“Now I’ll just enjoy fishing,” he said.
Following Jones and Frederick in the Top 10 were Marlin Hebert, 831; Joey Trahan, 824; Keith Altazin, 823; Brandon Sellers, 783; Steve Doumit, 756, Doyle Louviere, 741; Robbie Mayer, 736, and Tim Sturm, 729.
The bass club’s one-two finishers in the final standings fished a tournament together and won on June 13 at Lake Fausse Pointe. Jones and Frederick’s limit weighed 10.34 pounds.
That was Jones’ first of three straight first-place finishes. He’s proud of that streak.
“That’s what kind of helped me out, that three in a row,” he said.
One of those wins was his most satisfying tournament, he said, noting he fished with Steve Doumit, a first cousin by marriage, in the Atchafalaya Basin. They won with 13.85 pounds.
“We had a good day. Everything fell into place. We scouted and everything came together,” he said about the seventh tournament, which is when he took over first place.
He fared better in the nation’s last great overflow swamp than he has before, Jones said, adding, “It’s not my strongest point.”
“This year I got to fish the Basin more. I did a lot more scouting. We (Jones and Doumit) put a lot of work in the Basin, caught a lot of bass. It paid off,” he said.
He focused on improving his one-dimensional bass fishin’. Before this year he relied on soft plastics and a finesse style presentation.
“To be honest, I started fishing a little different this year. I switched to crank baits and Whopper Ploppers. Those were my go-to baits. They make me a more versatile fisherman. That’s what the guys in the club are like, so versatile,” he said.