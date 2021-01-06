Delcambre senior forwards Thomas Jones and Kaleb Comeaux combined for 34 points as the Panthers took a 55-36 win at Catholic High in the District 7-2A opener on Tuesday.
CHS (3-4, 1-0) raced to an early 6-0 lead on two 3-pointers by junior KK Reno and trailed by only 4 points (22-18) at the half, but the Panthers seized control in the third quarter.
In the third, the Panthers (10-4, 1-0) outscored CHS 20-5 and held Reno and Trace Williams scoreless in the second half.
“We certainly have a lot of respect for their team,” DHS head coach Benny Dronet said. “I’ve seen them play. They’re a strong, competitive team, especially in the second half so we were definitely a little concerned that we would see more pressure in the second half, which we did.
“We seemed to handle it fairly well. We’ve been in a little bit of a slump here lately. We rebounded pretty well tonight. I was glad to get the effort. We’ve been working really hard. We seemed to put it together and do a better job tonight.”
CHS, which got 12 points from Hiram Eugene, was limited to one shot on most of its offensive possessions.
“We work hard on that,” Dronet said. “We preach it. We try to limit our opponents to one shot. I’ll even yell out, ‘One shot!’
“If they move the ball around good, they’re going to get a shot, but we can’t give them a second one.”
The senior-laden Panthers were able to get the ball into the paint with success.”
Comeaux finished with 18 points and Jones had 16.
“Offensively, I thought we got the ball effectively inside,” Dronet said. “I thought that was the key to the game.
“We kept our patience and got the ball inside to our big men, and I thought they had a pretty good game. We were trying to get Jones and Comeaux involved in the game early, and we did.”
Williams was held to only one 3-point field goal.
“We were worried about him and Reno,” Dronet said. “We wanted to hopefully keep them down as much as possible. They’re two good players and good athletes.”
Jaxon Wiggins knocked down an early 3 and sank 4-of-4 from the free throw line for the Panthers.
“He’s a pretty good little shooter for a sophomore,” Dronet said. “He’s not bad.”
Dronet was simply happy to go into hostile territory and emerge victorious.
“We would have taken a one-point victory,” he said. “We’re humble with our win and just tickled pink that we were able to get the victory.”