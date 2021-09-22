Johnson named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana running back Montrell Johnson had a breakout performance against Ohio.
In the 49-14 victory last Thursday, the true freshman posted career highs in carries (13), rushing yards (84) and rushing touchdowns (4).
For that performance, Johnson was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The former De La Salle star’s four touchdowns on the ground are the most by a true freshman in Ragin’ Cajuns history. Johnson also became the first Ragin’ Cajuns to rush for four touchdowns in a game since Alonzo Harris and Elijah McGuire both accomplished the feat against Arkansas State in 2014.
Louisiana (2-1) returns to action on Saturday when it opens SBC play on the road at Georgia Southern. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Injury Updates
Ragin’ Cajuns linebacker Ferrod Gardner and wide receiver Errol Rogers have missed the last two games due to injury. Former Catholic High star and defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill meanwhile was a late scratch last week against Ohio.
No word yet on if a trio of injured players will be ready to play on Saturday. Napier did express optimism of all three possibly returning on Monday.
“I do think we’ve got some good news there relative to some of those guys that you mentioned,” Napier on the injured trio. “Those guys are going to practice (Monday).”
Scared Money Shirts
Louisiana head coach Billy Napier told ESPN during Thursday’s game that “scared money, don’t make money.” The line — in reference to a fourth-down call — became a viral sensation. Louisiana students will have the chance to rock shirts with that line. The first 2,000 students to the team’s next home game (Tuesday, Oct. 12 against App. State) will receive a free shirt from Walk Ons and Sneak Politics with the phrase written across the front of the vermilion-colored shirts.
USA Game Kickoff Set
The kickoff time for Louisiana’s road game at South Alabama has been officially set. The SBC West contest on Saturday, October 2nd at Hancock Whitney Stadium will kickoff at 7 p.m.