ATLANTA — Justin Jefferson wanted more.
During LSU’s historic 63-28 victory over Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, the Tiger star wide receiver was in the midst of having a record-breaking performance. Jefferson served as the favorite target of Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow who set a new FBS Bowl Record for being responsible for eight touchdowns.
Despite hauling in four touchdowns, the 6-foot-3, 192-pound junior still wasn’t satisfied.
“I think he’ll be the first to tell you that he could have had two more touchdowns, but I missed him down the sideline and on the right one,” Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow said afterwards. “He made sure to let me know that one on the sideline.”
Hard to believe that Jefferson could have had a better day than the one he actually did have on Saturday inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jefferson would set new Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl single-game records in receptions (14), receiving yards (224) and receiving touchdowns (4).
Jefferson gave a lot of the credit to his quarterback.
“To have this receiving corps and have Joe throwing it to us kind of makes our job easier,” Jefferson said. “All we have to do is catch the ball. Going and practicing every day, working with each other, being competitive, just being our normal self, just being goofy, just laughing all practice. That’s what we do. So just not being really, you know, so serious all the time. Just being our self and Joe just makes our job easier.”
The caliber and depth of the receiving corps may explain why Oklahoma chose to not double Jefferson who now through 14 games that has 102 receptions for 1,434 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The Sooners placed their best corner on Jefferson’s friend and teammate Ja’Marr Chase (75 receptions, 1,559 yards, 18 TD) who just so happened to win the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best wide receiver.
With Chase held to 62 yards on two receptions, Jefferson, who was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff, developed the hot hand with Burrow.
“When someone’s hot, why not keep going to them,” said Jefferson of the wide receiving corps’ mindset when it comes to games. “So Joe just kept finding me on the field, just making those big plays.”
Just like Coach said, on the big plays, feel the emotion. So just going out there, doing what I got to do.”
Even though Jefferson’s night might have been historic it should have not came as a total surprise. The former two-star prospect was Burrow’s favorite target a season ago when Jefferson led the team in receptions (54), receiving yards (875) and receiving touchdowns (6).
“I trust my guys,” Burrow said. “I trust them enough to throw 50/50 balls up to them and they’re going to be able to make a play for me. I’ve got great people around me, and that’s why we’ve been so successful. We have trust in each other.”
Whether or not Jefferson returns for his senior season, the former Destrehan High star is a legitimate NFL draft prospect who earned AP All-SEC Second Team honors this season, remains to be seen.
For right now, Jefferson, like the rest of the Tigers, are focused on the next task at hand — the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 13th in New Orleans.
“I mean, we’re not done,” Jefferson said. “We have one more game left. We’re going to go in these next two weeks focused, ready to go, and, I mean, dominate the next matchup that we face.”