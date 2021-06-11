JEANERETTE — Jeanerette senior-to-be Devante Harris pulls no punches when it comes to how the Tigers will be in the upcoming football season.
“I ain’t going to lie,” he said. “We’re going to be good this year.”
Harris says that because he and the rest of the Tigers have spend many hours in the weight room since last season and it’s paying off.
“I’ve put on 40 pounds since last season, hitting the weights and working with Coach (CC) Paul a lot,” Harris said. “I’m looking forward to many wins this season.”
He also has some personal goals for the 2021 campaign.
“I’m looking for 10 sacks,” he said. “I’d also like 10 tackles per game, I think that’s possible for me.. I want to carry the team on my back and into the playoffs.”
Harris said he isn’t too concerned about the lack of spring football for the Tigers.
“I don’t think it hurts us at all,” he said. “We’re together as a team and coming out every day and working hard to make ourselves better.”
He also has an eye turned toward playing at the next level.
“I don’t care what division it is, I just want to play football in college,” Harris said.
And just like a defensive player, his favorite play from last year involved going after an opposing quarterback
“I came off the edge and hit the quarterback from Houma Christian,” Harris said. “The ball flew into the air and I got one of the defensive linemen an interception.”