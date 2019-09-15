Jeanerette’s defense turns up the heat for big win

JEANERETTE — Youthful exuberance and a slew of big defensive plays ruled the night Friday in Jeanerette High footballstadium, as the Tigers won their first game of the season, 24 to 8 against the St. John Eagles. JHS head football coach Cliff Paul was filled with pride as he excitedly talked about the effort his young team put forth. “We’re finally turning the corner,” Paul said. “We played four quarters of football, our guys fought hard and they wanted this game.”
After forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs on their first possession, the Tigers started with good field position, however a false start and holding penalties forced Jeanerette to punt back to St. John. The kick pinned the Eagles on their 10-yard line and was the beginning of the Tigers strong defensive showing. After a couple of plays, Jeanerette defenders forced quarterback Isaiah Jones into the endzone and tackled him for a safety, putting the first points on the board for the Tigers.
Jeanerette once again got good field possession and began driving, but an interception thrown in the endzone gave the ball back to the Eagles. St. John drove down the field only to have the Tigers defense stop them on a 4th and goal. The Tigers took over on their own 5-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs, and following a shanked kick, the Eagles started the next drive on the Tigers 25-yard line, only to have Tiger defender Richard Lumpkin snag an interception.
The Eagles eventually halted a drive by the Tigers and began their next possession on the 20-yard line. Once again, Jeanerette’s defense stood strong sacking Jones near the goal line, then forcing a fumble, which was recovered by Ronnie Celestine, in the endzone for a Tiger touchdown. Jones was injured on that play and didn’t return to the game.
On the first possession of the third quarter, the Tigers couldn’t get much going and was forced to punt back to the Eagles. This time St. John wasted no time driving the ball down the field resulting in a touchdown pass from the Eagles third string quarterback to his receiver. The two-point conversion was good, and the game tied at 8 to 8.
Freshman Meiki Colbert took the ensuing kick and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was good and Jeanerette led 16 to 8.
On the next possession, St. John managed some movement down the field until Defensive Back Kentrell Williams stepped in to make the Tigers third interception of the game.
The Tigers relied on the legs of running back Ja’raeil Harris to eat up a lot of yardage, but eventually turned the ball over on downs.
The Eagles fared no better on their next possession as the Tigers defense kept rolling and again forced a 4 th down turnover.
The Tigers offense once again relied on the run game and this time it paid off with Lumpkin scoring on a quarterback keep in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion was good, and Jeanerette led 24 to 8, which the final score.
Ja’raeil Harris, who had a stellar came on both offense and defense, praised his offensive line for opening holes for him to run through. He, like his coach, believe the Tigers have turned the corner. “We all look at this game as being 0 to 0 from the beginning to the end,” Harris said. We’re fighting to play four quarters of football and we believe in ourselves and each other. We feel like we’re on our way.”