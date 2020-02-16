Jeanerette’s Celestine headed to La. College

JEANERETTE — Jeanerette High defensive lineman Ronnie Celestine will get his chance to play college football as the senior signed an offer with Louisiana College Thursday.
Celestine, who is expected to play along the defensive line for the Wildcats, was excited aboi the opportunity.
“I’m feeling great about it,” Celestine said. “It’s a great opportunity and something that I’ve always dreamed about.”
The JHS lineman said that the environment at LC was something that kept coming to him as he learned and visited the Pineville school.
“It was a great school and I was feeling it in the atmosphere,” he said.
Being a Division III college, LC can’t offer athletic scholarships, but because Celestine has around a 3.0 GPA, the offered him an academic ride with the understanding that he will play football there.
Celestine said that he plans to study Criminal Justice at LC.
Jeanerette head football coach C.C Paul was pleased with the signing.
“It’s my first one and the first of many more,” Paul said. “Louisiana College kept on him and told him that he could contribute right away.
“And that meant a lot to him.”
Paul made Celestine a team captain last season because of the work ethic he showed.