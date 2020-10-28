Jeanerette off to 2-1 start as Tigers prep for Franklin

JEANERETTE — For the second consecutive year, Jeanerette Senior High has put together a 2-1 start to the football season
In 2019, the Tigers lost six of their next seven to finish with a 3-7 mark, but head coach Clifford Paul expects his team to fare better this time around.
On Friday, JSH (2-1, 1-1 in District 7-2A) travels to Franklin (2-2, 2-1) in a game that was easily won by the Hornets last season, 46-0.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Paul said. “Franklin has a veteran team that has been having some success for the last few years. It will be a challenge for us.
“They have (edge rusher) Gharin Stansbury, who might be the best defensive player in the state in Class 2A. They have good skill players that have been playing with their quarterback for four years.”
The Tigers will counter with their outstanding quarterback, sophomore Richard Lumpkin, who is already a three-year starter.
“He’s getting better every week,” Paul said. “He’s understanding what he sees with different coverages and is making better decisions. We run a single-wing offense out of the spread formation.
“Lumpkin is an excellent ball-carrier with 300 yards rushing and four or five touchdowns. He has great ball skills and vision. By the time he’s a senior, the sky is the limit.”
Lumpkin had a big outing in last Saturday’s 44-0 rout of Houma Christian.
“He had an awesome game,” Paul said of the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder. “I want to say he had a punt return for a touchdown, and he ran one or two in.
“Kentrell Williams had three touchdowns, two receiving and one on a fumble recovery, and Andrew Matthews had two scores and a two-point conversion.”
Eighth-grader Jaylon Charles also rushed for a touchdown for Jeanerette, which suffered a big loss when junior lineman Tyrell Brooks went down with an injury.
“We lost a big vocal leader on the field but Tyrell is still around as a vocal leader in the locker room and on the sideline,” Paul said. “He stepped in a hole and injured his knee. We’re taking it day by day with him.”
Most of the Tigers are back from last season, and Paul says that experience is paying dividends.
“I think with the majority of the team coming back, that they understand their role and their responsibilities,” Paul said “We’re getting better each week as the season goes on.
“I think the confidence level vs. Franklin will be different this time around. With Franklin having guys that have played together for four years, their chemistry is there. We’ll have to try to break up that chemistry, take advantage of any mistakes and limit our mistakes.”
Franklin has won two straight vs. Delcambre and West St. Mary after losses to 5A Southside and Loreauville.
Jeanerette dropped a 14-0 decision to West St. Mary in Week 3. The Tigers blanked Gueydan 26-0 in the season opener, and had their Week 2 game vs. Ascension Episcopal canceled because of Hurricane Delta.