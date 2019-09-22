GUEYDAN — Richard Lumpkin had 74 yards and a touchdown on seven carries as Jeanerette beat Gueydan 12-6 Friday in a non-district game. He also had five tackles and an interception for the Tigers on defense.
Ja’Quandrick added 10 tackles on defense and Ka’Rel Sparrow added 36 yards rushing as the Tigers won their second straight game to go to 2-1 on the season after an opening week loss to Lafayette High.
Gueydan fell to 1-2 wint the loss.
Jeanerette opens District 7-2A play at home Thursday night against Ascension Episcopal.
Loreauville 48,
Elton 20
ELTON — Zy Alexander threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third as Loreauville rebounded from last week’s loos to Erath with a dominating 48-20 non-distirct win over Elton Friday.
Alexander threw touchdown passes of 52 and 52 yards in the first quarter and added a 77 yard run for a score in the third quarer as the Tigers built a 28-0 lead over the Indians and pulled away for the win.
LHS amassed 349 total yards in the game including 225 yards on the ground, to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Elton fell to 0-3 on the season.
Loreauville opens District 7-2A play Thursday on the road at Franklin.
Erath 35,
Morgan City 7
ERATH — Luke LeBlanc threw for 144 yards and three touchdowns and Jax Thibdeaux rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown as Erath blew past Morgan City 35-7 Friday in a non-district game.
LeBlanc threw touchdown passes to Curtis Cormier, Colton Punch and Ian Harrington in the first quarter as the Bobcats (2-1) built a 35-0 lead by halftime and cruised to the win.
Morgan City fell to 0-3.
Erath travels to North Vermilion Friday.
In other game played Friday, Franklin fell to Southside 31-28 and West St. Mary lost to White Castle 38-28.
Information on those games was not provided to The Daily Iberian
Franklin (0-3) plays host to Loreauville Thursday in the its District 7-2 A opener while West St. Mary plays host to Houma Christian Thursday.