Whatever other label can be applied to Jameis Winston on a football field, indefatigable belongs on the list because he apparently doesn't have an "off" switch.
Post practice, first at OTAs and now at veteran minicamp, the New Orleans Saints quarterback is working something.
He's throwing.
He's running.
He's working up enough sweat to half-fill a canal, and it's simply a part of what he's willing to do in order to be the best version of himself as he returns from tearing his left ACL, which ended his 2021 season in his seventh game.
"Right now I'm just working on accuracy," Winston said Tuesday after the veteran minicamp practice, explaining the post-practice routine that even teammates have taken note of. "When I'm working with Rich, it looks like I'm just throwing to him. But I do a lot of things visualizing – just throwing with my eyes closed, feeling the ball coming off my fingers and trying to be as accurate as possible."
Jameis Winston excited for teammates' return | Saints Minicamp 2022
Winston's accuracy last season, 59 percent, was the second lowest of his career. But his decision making – 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in less than seven full games – was at its peak. His touchdown-to-interception ratio was the best in his career and his interception percentage (1.9) was the lowest in his career.
Working back from the knee injury on has made Winston more eager to work.
"I feel great, getting better every day," he said. "Just ready to get taken off the leash. Listening to the protocol that the team has me on, and honoring that."
Meanwhile, Winston simply is trying to wade through a process with which he's unfamiliar, but learning.
"Hell yeah, it's tough," he said. "This is my first experience in this realm, so I'm listening. I'm also still doing, because I just can't sit back and wait too much. But I'm doing my best to just listen to them and trust them."