When Catholic High heads to Abbeville tonight for its season opener against Vermilion Catholic, one CHS senior will be looking to start his final prep campaign off with a bang.
More likely, he’ll be looking to deliver a bang to some opposing VC linemen as the Panthers look to open the 2021 prep football campaign with a win.
Marcus Jacob will most likely play offensive tackle this week for the Panthers but in a pinch he can play any position along the offensive line.
“Playing tackle is good,” Jacob said. “I take care of the guy on the edge and sometimes pull to lead the runner. I’m more of a run blocker than a pass blocker anyway. When you’re short and small a lot of people try to bullrush you so you’re not able to defend the pass rush to well but when you run block, lower man wins and there aren’t too many defensive linemen that are lower than me.”
At 5-foot-7 and 205 pounds, Jacob may not be the prototypical size for a linemen, but the CHS senior is also strong enough to do eight reps of the bench press at 225 pounds.
“That’s where I’m going to win my battles in run-blocking because of my height and strength,” Jacob said.
So far through the scrimmage and jamboree, Jacob has said it’s been a little rough for the Panthers.
“It’s been a little rocky but you have to expect that at the beginning of the year because you have some bugs that you have to fix,” he said. “The good thing about the jamboree is that it doesn’t count against our record so you can mess up, you just have to fix it the next week when it really starts counting.”
Well, this is the week it starts counting and the Panthers open with a rival, not their arch-rival, but a rival nonetheless as Vermilion Catholic is one of the top teams in Class A and always a favorite to compete for the Division IV state title.
“I’ve watched (CHS) teams go against them in the past when I was a ballboy,” Jacob said. “I’ve watched the Brent Indest teams play against them and VC has a mindset that they are a team and they are team motivated.
“When you play against a team that everybody comes out and plays like a team it make things better. It’s about holding each other accountable and celebrating when we succeed.”
Jacob thinks that bearing the Eagles would be a great confidence builder for the Panthers.
“It would be great since we have to come back the next week and play Breaux Bridge,” he said. “The we go play a (Class) 5A school like St. Paul’s. But like I tell my teammates all the time, it’s not about the size, it’s about the heart and who has the will to succeed.”