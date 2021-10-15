LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville senior quarterback Calep Jacob was thrown into the fire last year as the starter for the Tigers and by his own admission, did a pretty good job.
“It was a good run,” he said of the season. “It didn’t end like we wanted it to but we had a great team last year and I did the best that I could do.”
Stepping into the shoes of former LHS quarterback Zy Alexander, now playing at Southeastern Louisiana, wasn’t that big of a deal to Jacob.
“I played behind Zy and since he was a senior, I let him have his shine because I knew my day was going to come.”
And of course, like all good quarterbacks who follow a special player, Jacob feels he is better.
“Of course,” the LHS senior said with a wink and a smile.
The one thing that Jacob was looking forward to in the fall was for the Tigers to have a good team.
At 6-0 through the first six weeks of the season, it’s safe to say that part of what he was looking forward to has come true. But there is still more to go.
“I just want a good record, make it to the playoffs and we’ll see from there,” Jacob said. “We know that last year we weren’t expected to make the playoffs or the run that we had to the quarterfinals.
“But I knew that we had a special team last year. We had a team that was better than the year before and we had a good run.”
Playing with the threat of COVID last year was something else.
“I ain’t going to lie, it was hard,” Jacob said. “We had to stand six feet away from each other, we weren’t allowed to work as a team and when we actually played we had to find that chemistry all over again.”
Jacob is known as an escape artist at quarterback with the ability to break away from tackles. In fact, his favorite play last year involved doing just that.
“It was against Rosepine,” he said. “I had a touchdown runs in the game. It wasn’t too long of a run but I had to break a lot of tackles to do it.”
The highly recruited senior has taken several unofficial college visits and is expected to take about three official visits in the fall.
“I’m not planning to decide where to go until later on in the fall,” he said.