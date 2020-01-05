Jackets turn up the defensive heat in beating St. Martinville

New Iberia Senior High boys basketball coach Todd Russ wasn’t happy when halftime rolled around at Friday’s game against St. Martinville.
At the break, the visiting Tigers had scored 30 points and had a one point lead over the Jackets.
“I told the guys that St. Martinville had 30 points at the half,” Russ said. “During the St. Martinville tournament, our opponents averaged 31 points (per game) and we gave up 30 in a half.
“That’s unacceptable. I challenged the guys, the guys accepted the challenge and in the second half they scored 14 points. Our kids got after it in the second half.”
The end result was the NISHs trademark “Russ Tough” defense came though as the Jackets took control of the game in the second half and came away with the 55-44 win.
It was NISH’s 10th straight win and the Jackets improved to 14-1 overall headed into Tuesday’s home game against Morgan City.
“Our bread is buttered on the defensive side of the ball,” Russ said. “We’ve got some kids that have bought into what we do. They’re going to play defense and they’re going to play it at a high level.
“We may not score a lot of points, but we’re not going to give up a whole lot of points either.”
The 44 points allowed to SMSH is tied for second most point allowed in a game this season. Jennings scored 44 points against NISH in the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout and Peabody scored 54 points in handing NISH it’s only loss of the season back on Dec. 10.
Jaterius Fusilier led NISH with 17 points, Allen Walker added 15, Stiles Jolivette finished with 13 points and Aaron Mandeville had 10 in the Jackets’ win.
Jalen Mitchell and Datayvious Gabriel each had 15 for the Tigers, who fell to 14-4 overall headed into Tuesday’s contest at home against defending Class 4A champion Breaux Bridge.
SMSH coach Ihmaru Jones said his Tigers just had too many mistakes playing the Jackets.
“We missed a couple of layups and a couple of free throws,” Jones said. “We could have been up, making them come play us. But we didn’t make those layups.”
Jones credited a lot of St. Martinville’s success this season to some younger players and the fact that they are getting a basketball education as they play.
“Harvey Broussard is a freshman, Jayvyn Duncan is a freshman, Javian Roberts is a second year player,” Jones said. “They’re getting experience playing teams like this.
They’re getting an education.”
Jones also said that it’s been a smooth transition to the head coach role after being former head coach Darrel Mitchell’s assistant for the past 15 years.
“All the kids no me already,” Jones said. “All that happened is that I moved over one chair.”
As for NISH, Russ credited the play of his two seniors, Stiles Jolivette and Jaquan Latula, for the continued success this season.
“The effort at which Stiles competes and plays on the defensive end is the engine that make us go,” Russ said. “No matter how tough it gets, no matter the situation, he’s fighting all the way.
“Jaquan took two shots all game but played 32 minutes. The defensive effort at which he’s playing right now is unreal. He didn’t score tonight, he didn’t score against Rayne and he had three points against Cecilia. I know that he’s not scoring right now, but I can’t take him off the floor because the effort at which he’s playing defense. He’s scored three points in the last five games, but you wouldn’t know it because of the effort he’s giving on defense.”
NISH, which finished last week as the No. 2 team in Class 5A in the LHSAA power rankings, still have a couple of weeks to go before entering district play, but there are some big games against top competition coming up — starting with Morgan City Tuesday.
“We have some big games coming up — Lafayette Christian and Westgate — but we’re only concerned with Morgan City Tuesday,” Russ said.