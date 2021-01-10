Coming off of a pair of losses and a third place finish at the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout, New Iberia Senior High needed to get back into the win column in a big way.
But the Yellow Jackets’ schedule wasn’t about to provide a respite as Class 4A power Ellender, currently No. 5 in the LHSAA power rankings, came to town Friday.
In a game marked by runs from both sides, NISH had the final run and was able to hold off a late charge from Ellender to claim a 47-45 win and improve to 11-5 overall.
“I tell you, Coach Scott (Ellender coach Cornell Scott) and those guys play hard,” NISH coach Todd Russ said. “That’s an impressive bunch. of juniors that play hard and don’t quit.
“They have a winner’s mindset. We showed a lot of fight as well. We could have folded when things weren’t going well. They had us by 8 or 9 at one point and we could have folded. But we were up by 12 and couldn’t close them out. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us to close it out.”
Jaterrius Fusilier had 19 points for the Yellow Jackets and Allen Walker and Wayne Randall each had 6 points. NISH trailed by 5 points at halftime and 9 points in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth to take the lead and held off an Ellender rally that cut the lead to 2 points before NISH hit a couple of free throws late to seal the win.
Ellender had a run to start the game, NISH responded to tie the game, then take the lead before Ellender came back to tie the game and retake the lead.
So it went throughout the contest as one side made a run and the other side rallied with a run of its own.
“I told the guys at one point in the second quarter that this was a game of runs,” Russ said. “They hit us with a run, we hit them with a run.
“When you play good quality teams, that’s what they are going to do. They were down 12 and they didn’t quit, they came after us with a run. We had our opportunities and we didn’t quite capitalize on them and that’s what we end up getting.”
Kylan Williams led Ellender (9-3) with 17 points.
NISH played St. Martinville Saturday and plays host to East Ascension Wednesday.