Jackets shut down Hamilton Christian

New Iberia Senior High pushed its record to 8-1 and advanced to the finals of its Battle in the Berry tournament with a 37-30 win over Hamilton Christian on Friday.
Early in the third quarter, the Warriors (8-3) from Lake Charles went ahead 22-21 to take their first lead of the game, but Jaterius Fusilier scored 5 consecutive points to put the Yellow Jackets ahead for good.
Allen Walker led NISH with 13 points, followed by Fusilier with 11.
“Hamilton Christian is Class 1A but basketball is different than football,” NISH head coach Todd Russ said. “Football is a big numbers game. In basketball, you need five guys so the classification doesn’t necessarily decide which team is better.
“On Thursday, Hamilton Christian knocked off defending 5A state champion Thibodaux. They’re a very good ballclub. (Coach) Dexter Washington is a good friend of mine. He does an excellent job. They have the UL signee, Michael Thomas, and some good surrounding high school players.”
Thomas, the seventh-ranked player in the state according to 247 Sports, was held to 6 points.
“I give my guys credit,” Russ said. “They play hard. We defended and held them to 30 points. That’s pretty special. We did a really good job of controlling the glass.
“They got a couple of late second-chance shots, but it was one of those games where we had to dig in and find a way to limit their options and possessions. We just found a way to get it done.”
NISH point guard Stiles Jolivet, who scored 7 points, helped put the game away in the fourth quarter.
With the Jackets leading 35-30, Jolivet took a charge and then fed the ball to Walker for an easy shot with 1:34 remaining.
“That’s our motor. That’s the guy who makes us go,” Russ said of Jolivet. “That’s the guy who sets the tone for us. Things weren’t going well. We couldn’t make shots. We had a lot of opportunities, and he wasn’t playing well early. He also missed a lot of opportunities but when the game was on the line, he wanted the ball.
“He did a phenomenal job on Mike Thomas, a kid who is a Division I point guard. Stiles made him work and earn every bucket he got. I don’t know how you measure that. You can look at size but you can’t measure heart. I’m very excited about what Stiles Jolivet is doing for our program. We need some other guys to step up if we’re going to get it done against Breaux Bridge.”
Junior forward Michael Akins stepped up vs. Hamilton Christian with 6 points and several rebounds.
“Mike was huge on the defensive end,” Russ said. “He took a huge charge late in the game and did a great job rebounding.
“Late in the game, we were struggling and he did a great job of getting the ball in the post and going to the basket. He cashed in his free throws, going 4-for-4 at the line.”
In the finals Saturday, Russ faced two of his former assistants. Because the game finished after deadline for today’s newspaper, results were not available.
“We have a bigger task ahead of us in 4A state champ Breaux Bridge, who beat us twice last year,” he said. “They won the Battle in the Berry last year. (BBHS coach) Chad (Pourciau) is very familiar with me.
“Josh Lierman, who also coaches there, was also one of my assistants. My assistants for the last five years are now coaching against me, so they’re very aware of what we’re doing. It’s going to come down to execution.”
NISH has now won four straight after a loss to Peabody in the Big Dave Classic.
“We played with the intensity that we needed,” Jolivet said. “It came down to toughness. My guys were tough and did everything they could. That was all I could ask for.
“My teammates look up to me as their leader, and I have to step up and make big plays. That’s what my coach expects of me.”