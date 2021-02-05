Senior night was almost a record-setting one for New Iberia Senior High Thursday as the Jackets played host to District 3-5A rival Sam Houston.
Playing their own version of the classic Schoolhouse Rock “3 is a Magic Number,” NISH canned 10 3-pointers in the first half on the way to hitting 14 for the game, one off the school record, and the Jackets rolled to a 69-22 win over the Broncos to improve to 18-7 overall.
For the fourth time this season, NISH had to scramble to find a game as the scheduled opponent, Barbe, called NISH coach Todd Russ Thursday morning and pulled out at the last minute saying the school was under COVID lockdown.
That left Russ and the Jackets without a game until Sam Houston came through in the pinch and agreed to move up their scheduled game from next Thursday night.
“First of all (Sam Houston coach) Robert Carter is a class act guy,” Russ said. “When Barbe pulled out on us at the last minute, Rob knew that this was our senior night and being the type of guy that he is, he brought his team down here to play.
“We weren’t scheduled to play them until next week and they weren’t prepared for us, they were prepared for another opponent and I appreciate what he did for us so we could have a senior night.”
As for the game, it took NISH about half of the first quarter to get going, and Sam Houston actually led 3-1 at one point, but once the Jackets got going, Sam Houston had no response from the onslaught of 3’s
NISH hit 10 in the first half on offense and on defense, smothered the Broncos and led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 45-8 at halftime, holding Sam Houston to only 2 points in the second quarter,
“It was Senior Night,” Russ said about the team’s early struggles in the first quarter. “The kids are doing things they don’t normally do. There were a lot of distractions. Jaterrius (Fusilier) wasn’t at his best, others weren’t at their best. I thought Allen (Walker ) played hard. It was just Senior Night jitters.”
After scoring 1 point through the first four minutes of the game, NISH exploded after that point and rolled to a big lead they never relinquished.
And it was done from long-distance.
By halftime NISH had reached double digits in 3-pointers made and was closing in on the record-tying 15th trey but Quinton Cook’s attempts fell just off the mark and the Jackets had to settle for 14 3-pointers in the game, one off the school record.
“Some people are using COVID as an out, to where they are finding a reason not to play,” Russ said. “Everybody is not quarantined, everybody is not sick. They are looking at their schedule, looking at their opponent and then making the decision to play or not.
“Also before the season everyone was worried about losing the season. Now that you have a season you have coaches that are refusing to play games. If you’re sick that’s one thing, I don’t want anyone spreading the disease but don’t use the disease as a reason to get out of playing a game.
“And that’s what’s happening.”
Jordan Skinner had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead NISH. Walker had 12 points and Fusilier added 10 points.
Marshall Allen had 6 points to lead Sam Houston.
The Yellow Jackets travel to Baker Saturday.