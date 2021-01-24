For the second time this season, the New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team had to make a change on the fly.
Originally scheduled to play Lafayette Christian Academy Saturday, the NISH boys instead had to scramble after LCA couldn’t play the game due to a COVID quarantine. Instead, head coach Todd Russ was able to schedule a last-minute contest against West St. Mary, which had a quick turnaround of its own after playing a District 7-2A contest Friday night against Delcambre.
And while the Wolfpack played well, it was all NISH from the get-go as the Jackets rolled to a 67-40 win to improve to 15-6 overall headed into a big week with games against Southside and Class 5A power Zachary.
“I appreciated Coach (Edwin) Colbert.” said Russ. “He has a good group of kids. A game like this is tough on them as well because they played last night and we didn’t play last night.
“You don’t have access to scouting or a gameplan when you play a game like this. We had a gamplan for LCA and then we had to switch and come up with a game plan for West St. Mary. Our guys had to make the necessary adjustments on the fly so we could be ready to go.”
Jaterrius Fusilier led New Iberia with 16 points and Allen Walker added 11.
Had NISH not played Saturday, it would have been close to two weeks without a game for the Jackets.
“That throws your rhythm off a little bit. It throws your timing off a little bit,” Russ said. “We can’t be off that long because it’s almost like you’re starting over.”
NISH held leads of 22-6 at the end of the firswt quarter and 37-19 at hafltime of the contest.
“I thought that we were solid and we had contributions from everywhere,” Russ said. “We were a little late on defense at times but overall I thought that we played solid and we did a great job of rebounding.”
Despite the lopsided loss, Colbert was excited about how his team played.
“We came out and competed,” the WSM coach said. “Our mindset is to win our district and this game is going to help us because we are not going to see this type of team in our district.
“Hats off to Coach Russ and his team. That’s why we accepted the challenge of playing NISH. You don’t get to play a Class 5A top 10 school all the time. We had a quick turnaround after playing Delcambre last night but we played hard and we finished the game strong and I couldn’t ask for more from our kids.”
WSM fell to 11-7 overall.
The Wolfpack returns to actionTuesday at home against Ascension Episcopal while New Iberia travels to Southside Friday.