ST. MARTINVILLE — After a sluggish first quarter vs. Westgate at the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout on Sunday, New Iberia Senior High head coachTodd Russ went to his bench and got a boost from Wayne Randall-Bashay.
The Yellow Jackets held a slim 7-5 lead before the 6-foot-3 Randall-Bashay entered the game and scored all 9 of his points in the second quarter in NISH’s 72-48 win.
“We went to the freshman,” Russ said. “He was huge, giving us some really positive minutes. He came in when we were kind of stuck and really had nowhere to go on either side of the ball.
“We weren’t rebounding and he came in and got us some positive rebounds. He was able to come in and give us an offensive spark, as well.”
Led by versatile junior forward Danny Lewis, who had a team-high 17 points, Westgate frustrated the Yellow Jackets in the early going.
“We got killed on the boards,” Russ said. “We didn’t play as hard as we needed to. We didn’t execute as well as we should have.
“It just wasn’t a good effort. We played hesitant. I wasn’t real pleased with it. We have to rebound much better than we did. We got killed on the glass. They had their way on the glass with us.”
Russ expects big things this season from his three star seniors: Jaterrius Fusilier, Allen Walker and Brennan Chatman.
“It’s their team,” Russ said. “Jaterrius, Allen and Chatman. Chatman wasn’t real good tonight. Allen wasn’t real good early on.
“Jaterrius wasn’t real good today. Our seniors definitely weren’t real good, and we go as they go.”
Fusilier finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by Walker (16), Jordan Skinner (12) and Chatman (10).
“I would give us a C grade so far this season,” Russ said. “We have to get consistent productivity out of our seniors, and they haven’t been consistent game in and game out.
“Once we get more consistency from Fusilier, Walker and Chatman, I’ll feel pretty good because I know what those guys are capable of.”
Fusilier and Walker are capable of scoring from any spot on the floor, while Chatman can be deadly from the three-point line when he gets a hot hand.
“Those guys have been with me for a stretch so I let the offense take care of itself with ball movement and personnel movement, Russ said. “What I’m most disappointed with is the fact that they must have outrebounded us by 20.
“That’s what allowed Westgate to keep it close in the first half. Once we started rebounding, the lead grew, and that’s why it ended up being a 24-point margin.”
The Tigers trimmed the deficit to 30-24 at the half when Kylan Dugas knocked down a 3 at the buzzer, but the Yellow Jackets surged ahead in the third with a 20-5 run.
Fusilier, Walker and Skinner scored all 22 of NISH”s points in the third, which ended with the Yellow Jackets ahead 52-34.
“The difference was the second half,” Russ said. “We didn’t let them pound us on the glass, and so we were able to put some distance between us.”
Westgate did a nice job of crashing the offensive boards with Jaquialen Allen, Derek Williams, Jacavien Jacob and Lewis.
“Offensive rebounds kept them in the game and kept giving them opportunities,” Russ said. “If we would have stopped that and finished plays, then I would have felt a lot better.
“We were there contesting, but their best offense at one stretch was throwing it up and then going and getting a second shot. The defense doesn’t do its job unless they finish it off with a rebound, and we didn’t finish.”
Dugas had 11 and Allen scored eight for WHS, which also received good defensive play from guard Dedrick Latulas.
“Today, our effort wasn’t good, so I’m not pleased with the way we played,” Russ said. “You have to get consistent in your play, and today we weren’t real solid with our play.”