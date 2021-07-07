New Iberia Senior High’s Elijah Cook is all about the defense.
It doesn’t matter whether he’s playing strong safety or linebacker, it about hitting and contact.
“I prefer playing linebacker,” Cook said. “I know that at safety you can break up passes and get interceptions by at linebacker there is way more action and contact.
“That’s what I like, the action and the contact.”
And while it may not have been strictly a defensive play, Cook’s favorite play from the 2020 season definitely involved contact.
“It would have to have been on a kickoff when I ran over a guy,” Cook said with a smile on his fact. “I blew him up.”
The NISH senior said that the team’s success last year is going to be a big part of what the Jackets do when the 2021 season begins in two months.
“What we did last year is going to play a big role in what we’re going to do this year,” Cool said. “”All the motivation and grinding that we did last year gave us a lot of leaders and we want to keep the success we had last year going this year.”
He said that spring football had a slow start but it got better as the session went on and how it finished gave the team some confidence as the Jackets headed into summer workouts.
“The spring was okay,” Cook said. “At the start we were looking a little iffy but throughout the process, we definitely got better.”
As far the 2021 season, Cook is looking forward to filling the shoes of a NISH player who preceded him in the lineup.
“Probably Marcus Shaw,” he said. “He just knew how to play defense and I want to be what he was for us.”
As for personal goals for the 2021 season, Cook wants to get stronger, faster and establish a new ceiling as a player.
“I also wouldn’t mind 100 tackles, a interception or two and maybe a pick-six,” he said.
He also has an eye towards college ball.
“I’d love to play in college,” he said. “I haven’t been recruited yet but I would love to go where ever any team takes a chance on me. They won’t be disappointed.”