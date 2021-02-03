Now all NISH boys’ soccer and head coach Casey Friend can do is wait.
The Jackets wrapped up the regular season Tuesday night with a game at Carencro but Monday night, New Iberia Senior High finished the home portion of its schedule with a 9-2 win over crosstown rival Westgate.
Heading into Tuesday’s season finale, NISH was 4-11-1 overall and 37th in the Division 1 power rankings. The top 32 teams will get into the playoffs so the Jackets needed a win Tuesday and some help to make the postseason this year.
Still, even with a glimmer of hope, Friend feels that the playoffs are still not out of the question.
“This year, anything can happen,” Friend said. “Especially with the COVID situation. Teams could choose not to play, teams will drop down, teams will move up. Who knows what’s going to happen between now and when the brackets are released Wednesday.”
Even with the playoffs in question, NISH finished off its home slate in style.
Kevin Martinez scored four goals, Fernando Ayala scored one goal, Christian Morein, one of the seniors, scored two goals and freshman John Langlinais scored one for the Jackets.
“It was a great way for our seniors to go out on senior night,” Friend said. “I enjoyed it because the boys had fun. They were excited about a win. We played some tough teams this year and you know our district schedule is so tough. It’s hard to even squeeze by with some ties.”
As of the 2020-21 season, NISH and Friend were just snakebit with injuries and the effects of COVID.
“I don’t know what was worse, the injuries, losing some star players, losing one to epilepic seizures, COVID, what do you want, pick your poison,” Friend said. “I said it at the beginning, this was the year we need to play and grow.”
And Friend sees brighter days coming in the future.
“We only lose three players,” the NISH coach said. “We love our seniors but the bulk of the squad was sophomores and juniors. We should have an interesting year next year hopefully with no COVID, no restrictions and no craziness.
“If we can get a whole summer of work in, we might be scary, you never know.”
Regardless of how Tuesday night’s game fared or the playoffs settle out, Friend is already looking forward and planning for next season.
“I just want to take a month off and get the boys healthy,” he said. “Let’s get them healthy and then in a month we’ll get back up and start training for next year.”