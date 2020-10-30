Jackets bounce back in practice after loss to Lions

Coach Curt Ware said Wednesday he thinks his New Iberia Senior High School football team has quickly put its first loss of the season behind it.
The Yellow Jackets will need to do so as they prepare to play host to top-ranked Acadiana, a perennial power in both District 3-5A and the state overall. Kickoff at NISH today is scheduled for 7 p.m.
New Iberia was off to a 3-0 start to the season before falling to Lafayette 7-0 in a district game this past Saturday. The delay from Friday, Ware said, likely played a role in the Jackets’ loss, as did a few other factors.
“If we even show up and play at all it will be an improvement, because that was the worst performance I’ve been part of in 30 years,” Ware said. “I think there’s a few reasons. One, I think we took them a little light, or a lot light. Two, looking ahead to Acadiana.”
But probably the biggest thing was the disruption to the typical road schedule caused by the rainstorm on Friday that caused flash flooding around New Iberia. Usually the team is on the bus and headed to Lafayette by 4:30 p.m., Ware said, but this time the team didn’t leave until after 5:30 and arrived around 6:30.
“We’re not mature enough I guess to handle those kind of things, because we didn’t,” Ware said. “We weren’t prepared to play that night, I knew that. Then he (Lafayette coach Cedric Figaro) kind of wanted to play Saturday (after lightning delays Friday). Hindsight’s 20-20. I don’t think I would do that again, I think I would just go out and play.
“We were just as flat as you possibly could be and they played hard, and they deserved to win.”
The only points came on a blocked punt. Ware said that if your team holds an opponent’s offense scoreless, it should win. Instead, NISH fell to 3-1 and Lafayette remained unbeaten at 4-0.
“We just didn’t play, whatever reason,” Ware said.
But he was encouraged, and at the same time a little disappointed, at practice Monday.
“The way that we just practiced, if we’d have played like this Saturday we’d be undefeated right now,” he said. “But at least I know that we’re not going to hang our heads and that we’re going to be ready to play (against Acadiana).”
Ware doesn’t expect last week’s loss or the fact that Acadiana has had so much success to concern the Yellow Jackets. The Wreckin’ Rams won the 2019 Class 5A state title and reached the quarterfinals twice and semifinals once in the three years leading up to that. Acadiana also won state titles under Ted Davidson in 2010, 2013 and 2014. Matt McCullough took over as head coach in the spring of 2018 after Davidson’s retirement.
“Sometimes, especially teams that don’t play Acadiana on a regular basis, there’s an intimidation factor given that they’re the defending state champions and all the games they’ve won and this and that,” Ware said. “I don’t think that we have that, because they’ve always played them anyway. I think we’ll show up and play hard. Now, I think obviously it’ll be a tall task. We’ve got to play perfect and hope they make some mistakes. But I just want to see us compete and play hard.”
The Rams (4-0 overall, 1-0 district) opened the season with a 21-0 win over Lafayette Christian, beat John Curtis 21-13 in Week 2 and Southside in week 3 to open district before beating Ruston 24-10 on Friday.
Acadiana is as talented as anybody in the state, Ware said. Omiri Wiggins (62 carries, 382 yards, 4 TDs) and Tyvin Zeno (59-362, 3 TDs) are ranked eighth and 10th in the Acadiana area in rushing. New Iberia’s Markel Linzer (30-378, 9 TDs) is ninth.
“Then, two, what they do is they present problems that I think we present sometimes with the schemes they run, because it’s different than any other team you play,” Ware said. “If they stay ahead of the chains, if they get second and five or third and short, they’ll keep the ball away from you forever. Then again, if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, they’ll pop the long run.
“It’s just going to be, can you hold up for four quarters because that’s what they do. They actually break people’s will with just pounding and pounding and pounding you.”
Perhaps New Iberia’s best remedy for that is holding the ball offensively.
“We’re going to try to make sure we snap the ball with less than five seconds (on the 25-second clock) to shorten the game, and try to stay close, and hopefully something goes our way,” he said.