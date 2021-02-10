Like all good coaches, NISH boys basketball coach Todd Russ will find a lot to complain about, even after a win.
Monday night, after the Jackets beat Lafayette Christian, Russ was still finding things that need to be corrected even as New Iberia beat the Knights 52-40 to improve to 19-7 overall and move to sixth in the most recent LHSAA power rankings released Tuesday.
“We got some areas that we have got to get better at,” Russ said after the 12-point win. “We survived tonight against a good team. That’s probably the best I can say.”
Brennan Chatman had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Allen Walker added 12 for NISH, which jumped out to an early lead over LCA and held off several charges from the Knights. After buildinga double-digit lead, NISH did not allow the visitors from Lafayette to get within 10.
“We didn’t blow a lead tonight,” Russ said. “I thought that Allen Walker and Brennan Chatman each stepped up tonight.
“Jordan Skinner came off the bench and made some huge shots, Brennam made some huge shots and Walker was big in handling the pressure.”
Even though Russ said that there were some things the team needed to do to get better, he did modify that earlier statement on his team against LCA.
“We didn’t play bad,” the NISH coach said. “But we didn’t play great either.”
Russ did throw some light on Wayne Randle, who had several big rebounds in the win over the Knights.
“He had some big defensive rebounds and made some big plays,” Russ said. “Once he learns to play without fouling I think that he’s going to be a good players for us.”
Elijah Pete had 16 points for LCA, which fell to 15-11 on the season.
NISH plays host to Highland Baptist Thursday night and plays host to Westgate Saturday.
“Kaleb (HBCS coach Kaleb Gardner) reached out to me,” Russ said. “His team is headed into the playoffs and he wanted to get a good look at his team against the type of competition that his team is going to face in the playoffs.
“So I accepted a game against him and it’s a local team that we get a chance to help him out. It’s a win for both programs.”