Jackets, Bears roll; Hanson edges Bulldogs

SULPHUR — New Iberia Senior High rushed for 542 yards overall and scored six first-half touchdowns, three in each quarter, on the way to a dominating 54-7 win over the Sulphur Golden Tors Saturday afternoon.
Tyce Fusilier ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns and Markel Linzer ran for 188 yards and four TDs — each averaging more than 20 yards a carry — and Alvin George had 114 yards while averaging 8.1 yards a run.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in District 3-5A. NISH closes out the regular season Friday at home against Southside. Sulphur fell to 2-3 and 0-3.
Despite holding only a 2 1/2 minute time of possession edge, NISH limited Sulphur to 123 total yards, including 34 on the ground.
New Iberia led 21-0 after one quarter and 40-0 at halftime, adding single touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Sulphur got on the scoreboard with a 47-yard TD pass from Jacob Clark to Braylon Walker in the fourth quarter.
Highland Baptist 53,
Central Catholic 24
MORGAN CITY — After falling behind District 7-A rival Central Catholic 12-7 and then 18-14 Thursday night, Highland Baptist scored 25 straight points on the way to a District 8-A win.
Mules Liggans threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a team-high 118 yards and another TD, and Sadler Delahoussaye rushed for 92 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 95 yards for the Bears, who improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in district. CCHS fell to 2-4 and 2-2.
Delahoussaye got the Bears on the scoreboard first with a seven-yard TD run, followed by a Parker Perry point-after kick. After the Eagles scored twice to take a 12-7 lead into the second quarter, Liggans scored on a two-yard run to give HBCS a 14-12 lead.
CCHS responded with another touchdown, but Perry kicked a 20-yard field goal to pull Highland to within 18-17 at halftime.
The Bears then scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to surge to a 39-18 lead — a 14-yard pass from Liggans to Keelan Preston and a 53-yard pass from Liggans to Kale Decuir, and a nine-yard run by Delahoussaye with a 2-point conversion tacked on to the latter score.
Central Catholic broke the Highland run with a touchdown in the fourth quarter but Delahoussaye added seven- and five-yard scoring runs to push the final margin to 29 points.
Decuir led the Bears with 104 yards on six receptions. Kylyn Jones had five catches for 60 yards, and three other receivers caught passes for Highland Baptist.
The Bears travel to Centerville on Friday to close out the regular season.
Hanson 22, Centerville 20
FRANKLIN — The Hanson Tigers celebrated homecoming with a win over District 8-A rival Centerville Thursday.
Centerville led 8-2 after one quarter but HMS got two touchdowns in the second quarter and added another in the third to go ahead 22-14 after three quarters. Centerville got a fourth-quarter TD to pull to within 2 but could not convert the 2-point try to tie the score.
Kesean Washington scored on a 65-yard run for the Bulldogs and Tyler Gunner added the 2-point conversion in the first quarter for CHS. Nico Derouen’s 26-yard pass to Ezra Armstrong in the third quarter and Derouen’s one-yard TD carry in the fourth accounted for Centerville’s remaining points.
No individual stats were available for Hanson.
Washington led Centerville with 81 yards on four carries. Gunner had 49 yards on 12 runs and Morty Frederick added 28 yards on nine carries, but the Bulldogs finished with only 174 yards on the ground.
Hanson (4-3 overall, 1-3 district) finishes the season Thursday at Covenant Christian. Centerville (4-3, 2-2) plays host to Highland Baptist on Friday.