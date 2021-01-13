Jackets almost lose after blowing big lead again

New Iberia Senior High boys basketball coach Todd Russ may yet prove prescient.
"Mark my words, that will come back to bite us at some point," Russ said Wednesday after hisYellow Jackets, for the second time in a week, let a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter slip away. New Iberia held on to beat East Ascension 56-52 in a battle of top 10 Class 5A basketball teams.
While NISH held on for the win, it was the fact that the Jackets almost blew a 20-point lead over the Spartans, a week after almost letting a 12-point lead slip away against Ellender last week.
"We were up 25 tonight, we were up 12 against the No. 4 team (in Class 4A) last week and we couldn't close it out," Russ said. "Jaterrius (Fusilier) had a bad night, I had a bad night. On me because if I don't have my thumb on them, then it's a sign of poor leadership.
"Jaterrius on his part because he's our leader. He's not playing with a killer's mentality when he have a chance to put a team away. He's too good of player not to play with a chip that makes him great and he didn't have that chip tonight. For us to be better, he needs to be better."
What makes it so headscratching is that NISH bolted out to an early lead over the Spartans, eventually leading 19-5 at the end of the first quarter and 32-13 at halftime. The lead climbed to 44-22 in the third quarter before NISH took its foot off the gas.
East Ascension started its rally after that point in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 20, then 15, then 10 and got it down to 3 points with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.
NISH was able to hit a couple of free throws late to ice the game but the Jackets came awfully close to blowing a huge lead for the second time in a week.
"We got up, we let our guard down and the intensity wasn't the same," Russ said. "Like I said, at some point it's going to bite us."
Fusilier finished with 9 points, 7 of that total came on free throws.
Allen Walker had 11 points for NISH and Wayne Randell had 17 for the Jackets.
Tray Dunn had 17 for East Ascension.
NISH returns to action Friday at crosstown rival Westgate.
"We have to get better," Russ said. "We can't worry about the schedule, we have to work on us to get better."