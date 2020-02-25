Year two of New Iberia Senior High head baseball coach Chad Menard starting off with a bang Monday.
The Yellow Jackets pushed across a big five run inning and eventually built an 8-1 lead over the visiting Iowa Yellow Jackets.
And it turned out that NISH needed just about all of it as the home-standing Yellow Jackets survived a late rally from Iowa and beat the visitors 9-6 to successfully open the 2020 baseball campaign,
“We ended up playing not to lose instead of playing to win,” Menard said after his Jackets posted their first win of the season. “It doesn’t matter if you have the right mind set and I think that our minds set wasn’t right.
“We have to overcome that which is created by having a taste of success and having that success means that we’ll be more comfortable in that positon and knowing it’s going to happen instead of wishing it would happen.”
For NISH, Chipper Menard had two hits, including a double, and had two RBIs while Kanin Meyers had a hit and knocked in two runs.
Dylan Ruffin added two hits and two RBIs for the Jackets in the win.
Menard, the UL-signee, got his first win of the season as he went four innings and struck out six while Taegan Bourque pitched two innings and Dustin Menard pitched the final inning for the save.
“We have to squeeze 34 games in 10 weeks. We have to scratch and claw and do what we can get the games in around weather and school and whatever else is going on,” said Coach Menard after getting in the game which was moved up from its original start time of 1 p.m. in order to beat the rain which fell not too long after the game ended.
“The end was the part of the belief system. I believe that they came out with a lot of energy and excitement because it was opening day.
“I don’t think that Chipper had his best stuff on the mound today. He gutted in out.
“Taegan ran out of gas too. He came in in a jam and got us out of it and then Dustin saved the day.”
Menard was pleased with the offensive effort that his team showed.
“We did the things that we’ve been coaching them to do — have competitive at bats,” the NISH coach said. “When we had RBI situations, we didn’t press.
“We were comfortable in those situations.”
But it was one specific area in batting that really stood out for NISH in the win over Iowa.
“We had a lot of two-out RBIs,” Menard said. “I don’t know exactly how many but most of our runs scored with two outs.
“That’s how you win ball games.”
The NISH coach went on to explain that in two innings, the first two batters in the inning made outs and then the Jackets scored runs with the third batter, including the big five run outburst in the fourth.
“We made two outs and then the next guy comes on and we start a rally,” he said. “I think the five spot we put up the first two were out and then we scored five runs.”
Menard added that it goes along with what the coaches preach to the players.
“We preach that there is still 33 percent of the inning left,” he said. “A lot of players just think about ending the inning and moving on. We tell them that there is still a lot of inning left — it’s the mindset that we want them to get into.”
Speaking of mindset, Menard said that now in the second year of the program, the foundation has been laid and it’s time to make occasional tweeks to what needs to be done.
“What I see is improvement, the kids are buying in and improving,” Menard said. “It’s about growing, doing the right things, putting in the work , being a great teammate and trusting the process.
“There are somethings you can’t control, but what you can control you do.
“We can work on the smaller things now instead of the big things.”
NISH heads to Central today for a little Mardi Gras baseball against the Wildcats.