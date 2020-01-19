CADE — Episcopal of Acadiana dropped a 79-48 District 7-B matchup at home on Saturday to J.S. Clark Leadership Academy, but the Falcons are having an excellent season nonetheless.
ESA (13-8 overall, 1-1 in district) was ranked third in Division V in the LHSAA’s most recent power rankings release.
“That’s a good team,” ESA head coach Jason Fatheree said of J.S. Clark (15-9, 2-0). “They shot the ball extremely well tonight. I don’t know how many 3’s they had. It felt like 20.”
The Bulldogs, ranked eighth in Class B, nailed 11 3-pointers on Saturday with Channing Arvie and D’Marcus Fugett combining for nine beyond the arc.
Arvie and Fugett each scored 28 points.
“It was a tough game,” Fatheree said. “You can’t make as many mistakes as we did against a quality team like that. We have to take care of the ball better and take advantage of opportunities on offense from the start.
“They’re very good, very athletic. They don’t have a weak link. No. 10 (Fugett), he’s a special player. He’s unselfish but tonight, he was on fire. He’s tough to guard when he’s playing like that. They’re a very unselfish team with a lot of people that can hurt you.
“They’re very balanced.”
Senior Henry Shuffler led the Falcons with 22 points.
Shuffler scored 15 of ESA’s first 17 points.
“That’s been his whole career,’ Fatheree said.
“He’s been a very good scorer. He’s a very talented kid. But we’re going to have to have other people step up.
“We had some open looks and didn’t hit them tonight.
“I told them in the locker room to remember this game, to remember the feeling we have right now. We’ll go back and get another chance to play them. We’ll get another chance, so take what we learned from this one and go forward.”
After J.S. Clark took a 6-0 lead at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter, ESA cut the deficit to 8-7 on a field goal by Shuffler with 2:25 to go in the quarter.
The Bulldogs then embarked on an 11-0 run with Fugett draining a 3-pointer as the quarter ended.
A 7-0 run in the third period put the Bulldogs ahead 43-19, but ESA refused to go away quietly.
Late in the third, a three by Shuffler brought the Falcons within 50-37.
Following a missed shot on the other end, ESA had a chance to cut the margin to 10.
The Falcons couldn’t convert, however, and Fugett knocked down another three at the buzzer to push J.S. Clark’s advantage to 53-37.
Peyton Bourgeois scored 11 points for ESA, which got a nice outing from reserve post player Alex Koval.
“That was our big message at halftime,” Fatheree said. “To come out in the third quarter and let them know we’re not going to quit. We’re going to play for the whole four quarters.
“We have a tough week next week with two district games on the road at Bell City and Hathaway. There’s no time to sulk and feel bad. We have to get back to work on Monday morning.”
Peyton Bourgeois scored 11 points for ESA, which got a nice outing from reserve post player Alex Koval.
“No. 24, Alex Koval, hadn’t gotten much quality time all year,” Fatheree said.
He came in, gave us a physical presence, played hard and pushed people around.
“We weren’t playing physical enough so we looked on our bench and found him. He gave us some really good minutes tonight.”