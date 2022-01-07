‘Ironman’ Perry is committed to Nicholls

FRANKLIN — It would be appropriate to call Zylan Perry an “ironman.”
As a senior at Franklin Senior High, Perry seemed to never leave the football field.
He took snaps at quarterback and defensive back. Perry also returned kicks and handled the kicking chores while leading the Hornets to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pounder passed for 2,200 yards with 22 TDs, rushed for 1,700 yards with 16 TDs, intercepted five passes while returning two for scores, and returned three kicks for TDs.
“He’s one of those guys that, once the ball is in his hand, everybody knew that something spectacular was about to happen,” FSH coach Tremayne Johnson said of Perry.
“He can run you over, run around you, and he’ll jump over you, too.”
Last year, Perry picked up scholarship offers from Nicholls State, Southern University and McNeese State. When Southern and McNeese replaced their head coaches, Perry said communication lapsed with those two programs.
At the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic basketball tournament at St. Martinville last week, Perry said that he hadn’t heard from Nicholls in a while either, but later that day the Colonels coaching staff made it clear they wanted Perry’s services.
He verbally committed the same day.
“They were a program that was actually more concerned about Zylan as a young man more than just an athlete,” Johnson said of the Colonels.
“Zylan is one of those guys who is just a baller. I think the Nicholls coaches know that he’s dynamic anywhere on the field. They recruited him as a defensive back, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up on offense at the end of the day.”
Perry patterns himself after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Johnson mentioned the dual-threat duo’s similarities in a separate interview.
“If you watch the film of a young Lamar Jackson, it’s just the same as Zylan,” Johnson said. “More than anything, Zylan improved as a quarterback this season. I would love to see him compete for the quarterback position at the next level.”
Perry, who was also recruited as a next level tailback, describes himself as “quick with a high football IQ.” His coach wasn’t surprised by any of his star athlete’s feats on the field, but one thing did surprise Johnson.
“The one thing that surprised me was Zylan’s toughness,” Johnson said of Perry’s ability to play every snap of the game. “He never got tired. He basically said, ‘Coach, I got it.’”
Johnson said the rest of the team followed Perry’s example.
“The guys around here have a ‘don’t quit’ mentality,” he noted. “I think we have a different mindset at Franklin with how we go about things.”
Johnson, a Franklin native, said Perry is in a class of his own in Hornets football history.
“Zylan is the best I’ve ever seen wear a Franklin High jersey,” the Hornets coach said.