Iowa State's Bankston transfers to play for Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Latrell Bankston is officially a Ragin' Cajun.
The former Iowa State defensive tackle announced on Twitter last weekend that he was committing to play for the University of Louisiana football team. The transfer was made official on Tuesday.
Bankston wrote on Twitter, "To my family, friends and supporters, you guys have always been there for me no matter the circumstances of my situation. I have been through numerous trials and tribulations just to get here and to be put in this situation with the best group of coaches I could possibly find is God blessing me with a chance to be successful. With that, I’ll be forever grateful for y’all."
The Woodstock, Georgia native would go on thank his coaches and teammates at both junior college and Iowa State before stating his intention to come to UL.
"To my former teammates, you guys have molded me and taught and installed a sense of leadership, love and determination that will forever influence me to be the best man and teammate I can be for the rest of my life," Bankston wrote. "And to my Mom and Dad, you guys will forever be honored when I play, workout and practice and with whatever I do and I’ll forever hold myself to a high standard to never tarnish the last name Bankston. With that being said, I’m going to be a Ragin’ Cajun baby. We are going to take over and leave a legacy for years to come. Let’s geaux.”
The 6-foot, 300-pound Bankston made a name for himself in his two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas where he earned first-team NJCAA All-American honors and was named the 2019 Jayhawk Conference Defensive Player of the Year after he recorded 63 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2019.
Bankston was ranked as the No. 3 JUCO defensive tackle prospect by 247Sports, and signed with Iowa State after fielding offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Oregon State and Maryland.
Bankston appeared in every regular season game for the Cyclones last season, recording 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Bankston was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after a two-sack performance against Texas.
In last season's opener between the Cyclones and Ragin' Cajuns, Bankston recorded three tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack.
Final Polls
The Ragin' Cajuns ended the 2020 season ranked in the Top 20 in both major polls.
The University of Louisiana football team was ranked No. 15 in the final The Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season which was released on Monday. UL also was ranked No. 16 in the final USA Today/Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll.