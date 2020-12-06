Intentional safety helps secure 24-21 win for Cajuns over App State

Levi Lewis ran backwards on purpose.
With 1:41 left in Friday night’s game at Appalachian State, the University of Louisiana held a 24-19 lead but was facing fourth-and-two from its own 35-yard line. With punting being an issue in the cold and rainy conditions — the Ragin’ Cajuns had a trio of high snaps — Billy Napier made an unusual play call.
The third-year Ragin’ Cajuns coach told his quarterback to take the snap, turn around and run straight back to the end zone for a safety. That made it a 24-21 game and the Mountaineers were going to have an opportunity to tie the game.
“What would you do?” Napier said. “You want to run the snapper and the punter out there and see if we can do that? We can do that if you want. But we felt like the best opportunity to win was to take a safety there and make sure we didn’t give up a bad play.”
Appalachian State drove down but Chandler Staton lined up for the 30-yard field goal. The unusual gamble paid off as the Ragin’ Cajuns escaped Kidd Brewer Stadium with a 24-21 victory. UL was previously 0-8 against App State.
“It was the right decision given the history within the game — the conditions, the snapper issues we had,” Napier said. “We certainly wanted to take it out of his hands, kick the ball off and play defense. Credit the defense. They got a stop, forced a field goal and then the guy missed the kick.”
UL (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) started off the game by driving to midfield but the opening series ended with a punt. Ragin’ Cajun long snapper Paul Boudreaux though snapped the ball over the head of punter Rhys Byrns.
Appalachian State took over at the 50-yard line and proceeded to go down the field in eight plays as Nate Noel capped the drive with a 33-yard touchdown run.
In the second quarter, the Cajuns got on the scoreboard following a turnover by App State.
Former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill recovered a fumble by Cameron Peoples that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the ball at the 49-yard line. UL needed only six plays to score as Levi Lewis found Trey Ragas for an eight-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion failed.
App State would add a 43-yard field goal by Staton late in the second quarter but UL managed to kick a field goal as well — a 26-yard attempt by Kenneth Almendares.
UL then came alive in the third quarter.
The first drive of the second half saw Mekhi Garner pick off App State quarterback Zac Thomas. UL then went 52 yards in nine plays and capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run by Ragas. Lewis converted the two-point conversion run.
After a three-and-out by App State, UL scored again by producing a 10-play, 74-yard drive highlighted by a pair of former Teche Area stars making big plays.
Former Erath High star Elijah Mitchell rushed for 46 yards but lost the ball. Former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc smartly came in and recovered the fumble to keep the drive going.
A few minutes later, UL (No. 20 in the AP poll) scored again with a one-yard touchdown run by Ragas.
“People don’t realize that one of the plays of the game was Peter LeBlance recovering that fumble,” Napier said. “We talked all week about chasing the ball and being in position if it did come out. He was there and that was huge.”
App State (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) responded with a methodical 14-play, 80-yard drive as Peoples ran it in from one yard out. That made it 24-17.
UL went three-and-out but then Boudreaux’s snap sailed over Bryns’ head — his third one of the game — which resulted in a safety.
“It was a tough environment for specialists in general,” Napier said. “There specialists, our specialists. You might have had to sit in there tonight to quite understand what I am talking about.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs on App State’s ensuing possession.
Then came the Cajuns’ drive that ended with Lewis running towards the end zone for the safety.The Ragin’ Cajuns though would hold and forced the field goal which missed the mark.
Napier credited the Ragin’ Cajuns defense for playing well.
“This time last year we were fading a little bit,” Napier said. “I feel like we are getting better. There were a lot of unbelievable individual performances on defense tonight. As a whole they were exceptional.”
With finally defeating App State, UL will now get ready to take on Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game in Conway, South Carolina on December 19th.
Napier feels his team has been building the momentum needed headed into the title game.
“We’ve talked for the last six to eight weeks about building momentum and about trying to play a little bit better each week,” Napier said. “We didn’t play perfect tonight but we found a way to win and I think that speaks volumes to the character and resolve of our kids.”