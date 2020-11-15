Intense Cajuns use hot start to smash Jags

LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier noticed something was different.
The University of Louisiana football coach had begun to notice a slight change with his football team during practice this week. There was a different level of intensity and focus than normal. The third-year coach had challenged the Ragin’ Cajuns to not only be a second-half team but to be a more complete team — one that comes out to the challenge for all four quarters.
“It’s good to see our team rise to the occasion,” Napier said. “We had some intensity throughout the week. In pregame we had a little different edge about us. We are going to need to do that moving forward.”
That edge was apparent as the No. 25-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the way to a 38-10 win visiting South Alabama. The victory secured the Sun Belt West Division title and a spot in the SBC Championship Game for the third straight season.
“It started this week in practice,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Chris Smith said. “Coach pushed us a little harder this week, making us practice harder really helped us this week.”
UL (7-1, 5-1 SBC) set the tone on the first possession of the game as the Ragin’ Cajuns defense forced a turnover. Percy Butler intercepted Jaguars quarterback Desmond Trotter on the fifth play from scrimmage.
After six straight runs by former Erath star Elijah Mitchell and then a five-yard Trey Ragas run, quarterback Levi Lewis found wide receiver Jalen Williams for a five-yard touchdown.
After the defense forced a three-and-out and a 40-yard punt return by Eric Garror, the Ragin’ Cajuns got to work once again as Smith took a handoff for a 22-yard touchdown.
“It felt great,” said Ragas, who had 78 yards on 10 carries. “We’ve been preaching starting fast all season. We finally started fast this week.”
While the offense was firing on all cylinders, the Ragin’ Cajuns defense was stout. South Alabama (3-5, 2-3 SBC) only managed a Diego Guajardo field goal in the first quarter and a seven-yard touchdown pass from Trotter to Kawaan Baker.
The Ragin’ Cajuns held the Jaguars to a mere 268 total yards, only 123 rushing yards, and kept them out of the end zone in the second half.
“That was at the top of the list,” Napier said of stopping South Alabama’s run game. “Try to control the line of scrimmage and make them play in second and third and long situations.”
While the defense was stout, the Ragin’ Cajuns offense continued to roll up yardage and points. Lewis hit Errol Rogers Jr. for a three-yard touchdown pass and Mitchell added a five-yard touchdown run before halftime.
The Cajuns closed out the game with a 25-yard field goal by Kenny Almendares in the third quarter, and a Lewis screen pass to Ragas that resulted in a 25-yard touchdown.
Lewis finished the game 21-of-31 for 252 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks.
“I saw a guy that executed the plan,” Napier said of Lewis. “He was dialed in this week. I thought he had his best week of practice. Mentally I thought he was really in tune.”
With a division title secured, the Ragin’ Cajuns still have three games (at home against Central Arkansas and on the road at ULM and Appalachian State) on the schedule before the conference championship game in December.
For the Ragin’ Cajuns, that means there still is plenty of work to be done and the team must keep the intensity that made such an impact on Saturday.
“The whole key is to take it one week at a time,” Napier said. “We will hit the rest button. It is about mastering the routine. I don’t care who we play. Can we be more efficient, more detailed and more motivated to play.”
Added Smith, “We are going to take week by week and just stay prepared.”