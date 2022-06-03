Former Catholic High football coach Brent Indest thought he would be starting the 2022 season in charge of the West St. Mary Wolfpack, but an opportunity to expand his business eastward and coach against unfamiliar faces was too good to pass up.
Following the departure of veteran coach Craig Jones, Lakeshore High School in Mandeville was left scrambling to find another proven winner to lead their team during the upcoming season.
“We weren’t necessarily looking to move to Mandeville, but it was in the back of our minds,” Indest explained. “When I was contacted about the job it just kind of clicked. At first, when I talked to my wife, Tina, I thought she was just going to call me crazy but she was open to looking into it. When you do stuff like this, it’s definitely a joint decision, not just my decision. We went and visited the campus and met with the principal and just fell in love with the place and felt like it was going to be a good move for the both of us.”
Indest, who has coached at numerous schools in the Acadiana area, said that one of the biggest perks about coaching in a different area of the state will be getting to challenge himself against a new group of coaches.
“One thing that I’m really looking forward to is getting to coach against different people,” he said. “Especially since this ridiculous split has happened, you end up coaching against the same people over and over. When I look at next year’s schedule, there’s only one coach that I’ve ever coached against. That’s one thing that I’m really excited about, just getting to go up against some new people.”
Indest said that he hadn’t expected to join another public school following his departure from Catholic High, but said that when he saw what St. Tammany Parish had to offer, he knew that it was the right choice for his family.
“St. Tammany Parish pays so incredibly well that it allows me to basically reset my retirement number to where if I stay and get eight more years, I’ll drastically increase my monthly retirement value,” Indest said. “This is an opportunity for my wife to basically retire. She’ll handle the store but retire from the school system. It made a lot of sense in a lot of ways but it definitely wasn’t easy telling the kids at West St. Mary.”
Despite his short time with the Wolfpack team, Indest said that he was already well underway with implementing a new system and expects whoever ends up replacing him to have a lot of success in the future.
“I think I left them in good hands,” he said. “I know that they haven’t made a decision yet on who is going to be the head coach, but I brought in some guys and we were putting in a system and I think they’ll want to continue with the system. There is a good nucleus of kids there but they are very young. It’s a sophomore based team and we were going to be basically putting a JV squad out there next tear. Whoever continues that journey with those guys, it’s going to take some time but I truly believe that the program can be turned around.”
Dwight Fage is currently serving as the interim head coach until the West St. Mary administration can appoint a new coach to replace Indest.