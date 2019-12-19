Indest announces retirement from coaching

Brent Indest, the former Catholic High School quarterback who returned home to lead the Panthers to an unprecedented string of success that included a state football championship, told his team Wednesday morning that he was retiring from coaching after three decades in the business.
While there was plenty of emotion at the team meeting Indest called, he said that rumors had been flying so that probably tempered the shock somewhat.
“That’s always the most difficult thing, telling your players that you’re leaving,” Indest said.
Indest compiled a 191-82 career record in 23 years as a head coach. The last seven seasons were spent at his alma mater, leading the Panthers to a 72-13 mark that included trips to the Division III state finals in 2014, 2017 and 2018 and to the semifinals in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
“It’s home, and being able to come back home and make an unprecedented run — three finals and three semifinals — is special,” he said. “We did that — the heck with the split (between select and non-select schools for the playoffs starting in 2013) — against the best competition. Double-A football on the non-select side has been horrible. We went up against the Notre Dames, the St. Charleses, the Newmans, the Dunhams, the Calvarys.”
Those teams were frequently loaded with college-caliber talent, like the Calvary Baptist team that CHS gave all it could handle in a 27-24 Calvary win in the 2014 finals that included at least a half a dozen future college players including quarterback Shea Patterson and defensive back Greedy Williams. The Panthers also had relative success against powerhouse Notre Dame, including a 33-16 win in the 2017 state championship game.
He’s had some very good players, including three straight great quarterbacks, at CHS, Indest said, in Jason Pellerin, who went on to play at Ole Miss, Diallo Landry and Trey Amos, who signed with UL Lafayette on Wednesday.
“It was a blessing to me to have those three guys,” Indest said.
Indest noted the Panthers have won 19 straight district games, and had an amazing fact pointed out to him by the team’s stat guy — CHS has punted only five times against district competition in the last three years.
But the time had come, he felt, to be able to spend more free time with his family, and to have a little more financial security. He had reconnected over the last few years with a former player of his, Cooper Collins, who quarterbacked the Abbeville High team when Indest coached there. Collins, who lives in The Woodlands, Texas, has done extremely well in the business world, Indest said.
“He’s got a business venture, but the only thing is it’s not a sure thing, so I looked for other things I can do,” Indest said. “I’m 53 but I’m in as good a shape as I’ve been in the last 30 years. I’ve got a lot of good years left in me, and I’d like to go enjoy the weekends a little more.”
One thing Indest tells his team frequently, and told them again Wednesday, is that everyone is replaceable, including him. He said the Rev. William Blanda, chancellor for CHS, has pledged to find a suitable replacement, and Indest, in turn, has pledged to help him do that.
“We’re working to bring as great a coach as possible here,” Indest said.
His head coaching career includes stops at Abbeville High School (60-34), Crowley High School (22-11), Kaplan High School (14-7) and Carencro High School (26-11) before returning to Catholic High.
He led Abbeville to the state semifinals and Carencro to a championship game appearance, and surpassed those efforts in New Iberia, going 72-13 with the Panthers.
“I wish to thank all of the individuals that have helped my teams attain many of the lofty goals that we have set over the years,” Indest said. “The last seven years at Catholic High School have been very special to me. Working with my wife Tina, having my daughter Jessica as a student trainer and coaching the sons of some of my dear friends and family was incredible.”
The future of CHS football is bright, he said.
“The middle school group is as talented a crew as I’ve seen since I became the coach at CHS in 2013,” Indest said. “I have been blessed with a dedicated, hardworking group of assistant coaches who I hope will stay and aid in the continued success of the program.”