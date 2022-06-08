HAMMOND – The inaugural LBCA Underclass All-State Games are set to get underway June 7 and 8 at Alumni Field on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
Staged by the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association and presented by Marucci Sports, the showcase is designed to give exposure to approximately 100 of the top underclassmen baseball prospects (Class of 2023, 2024, 2025) from across the state to colleges across Louisiana and the nation.
Players for each team were nominated by their head coach prior to selection. This year’s participants will be evaluated during the two-day event and considered for the team selected to play in the Southeastern Underclassman Shootout in Troy, Alabama later this month.
The event has been divided into two sessions with contests held each day. Participants will go through a series of drills on Tuesday before a series of showcase games with the first starting at 2:30 p.m. the same day.
Admission to the event is free.
GAME SCHEDULE
Tuesday
2:30 p.m. – North vs. South
4:45 p.m. – East vs. West
Wednesday
9:00 a.m. – North vs. West
11:00 a.m. – West vs. South
1:00 p.m. – North vs. East
3:00 p.m. – East vs. South
ROSTERS
EAST
Calden Barcia, Doyle
Zach Brisset, De La Salle
Corey Cousins, Slidell
Drew Daigle, Brusly
Sam Eppinette, Fontainebleau
Mason Estrada, Covington
Jackson Fayard, Northshore
Brody Forstall, Holy Cross
William Good, Jesuit
Braylon Guerin, Liberty
Grayden Harris, Central
Matthew Keller, Zachary
Dominick Letort, Lakeshore
Eli Lirette, Lakeshore
Brant Melancon, Parkview Baptist
Dallis Moran, St. Amant
Clayton Pourciau, Catholic-BR
Bryce Robinson, St. Augustine
William Schmidt, Catholic-BR
Nic Schwing, Mandeville
Cooper Smith, Live Oak
Camden Sunstrom, University Lab
Jayden Teague, Springfield
Micah Wascom, Franklinton
Peyton Woods, Doyle
NORTH
Austin Anderson, Haughton
Robert Ashley, North DeSoto
Jaxon Bentzler, Northwood-SH
Jordan Brady, Ouachita Parish
Wade Crawford, Ruston
Bradly Dick, Lakeside
Alex Dupuy, Natchitoches Central
Drew Ferguson, West Monroe
Tyler Ferguson, Airline
Dyson Fields, Ruston
Jackson Legg, Calvary Baptist
Bryce Lopez, Captain Shreve
Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook
Kameron Mangum, North DeSoto
Samuel Marsh, Neville
Mason Morgan, Airline
Gavin Murphy, Choudrant
William Patrick, St. Frederick’s
Bryson Pierce, Benton
Zach Schoenborn, Parkway
Sterling Sims, Sterlington
Garret Taylor, St. Frederick
Ladd Thompson, Cedar Creek
Karson Trichel, Ouachita Christian
Zach White, Ouachita Christian
SOUTH
Blaise Blancher, Ascension Episcopal
Wyatt Buratt, Ascension Christian
Jonah Haslauer, Destrehan
Ashton Healey, Carencro
Brody Hebert, H.L. Bourgeois
Hunter Hodges, Southside
Michael Hotard, St. Charles
Luke Hymel, Riverside
Ethan Judice, Hanson
Jackson Landry, Ascension Catholic
Tyson LeBlanc, North Vermilion
Shane Lee, Destrehan
Aiden Leonard, North Vermilion
Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne
Marshall Louque, Lutcher
Austin Mills, Ascension Episcopal
Dawson Richard, Berwick
Hayden Robinson, Berwick
Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux
Brady St. Pierre, St. Charles
Kohen Stuart, Teurlings Catholic
Talan Theriot, Hahnville
Cameron Tipton
Tyler Weismer, E.D. White
Bruce Wilson, Chalmette
WEST
Conner Achee, Catholic-PC
Briggs Ardoin, Sacred Heart
Reese Ashworth, DeQuincy
Dillon Bird, Sulphur
Markin Collins, Opelousas Catholic
Griffin Cooley, Kinder
Hayden Doyle, Hicks
Grant Ducote, Rosepine
Jace Duhon, South Beauregard
Blayton Fontenot, Iota
Tate Hess, Singer
Caleb Johnson, East Beauregard
Jake LaRocca, St. Louis
Jordan Luna, Opelousas Catholic
Chandler Moreau, Bunkie
Andrew Prejean, Menard
Kemonni Pullard, St. Louis
James Reina, St. Louis
Kagen Semmes, Notre Dame
Landon Schmitz, Kinder
Jake Smith, Rosepine
Reid Snider, St. Louis
Brant Stewart, Catholic-PC
Lane Wills, Rosepine
Christian Wold, South Beauregard