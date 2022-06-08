Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

HAMMOND – The inaugural LBCA Underclass All-State Games are set to get underway June 7 and 8 at Alumni Field on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

Staged by the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association and presented by Marucci Sports, the showcase is designed to give exposure to approximately 100 of the top underclassmen baseball prospects (Class of 2023, 2024, 2025) from across the state to colleges across Louisiana and the nation.

Players for each team were nominated by their head coach prior to selection. This year’s participants will be evaluated during the two-day event and considered for the team selected to play in the Southeastern Underclassman Shootout in Troy, Alabama later this month.

The event has been divided into two sessions with contests held each day. Participants will go through a series of drills on Tuesday before a series of showcase games with the first starting at 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Admission to the event is free.

GAME SCHEDULE

Tuesday

2:30 p.m. – North vs. South

4:45 p.m. – East vs. West

Wednesday

9:00 a.m. – North vs. West

11:00 a.m. – West vs. South

1:00 p.m. – North vs. East

3:00 p.m. – East vs. South

ROSTERS

EAST

Calden Barcia, Doyle

Zach Brisset, De La Salle

Corey Cousins, Slidell

Drew Daigle, Brusly

Sam Eppinette, Fontainebleau

Mason Estrada, Covington

Jackson Fayard, Northshore

Brody Forstall, Holy Cross

William Good, Jesuit

Braylon Guerin, Liberty

Grayden Harris, Central

Matthew Keller, Zachary

Dominick Letort, Lakeshore

Eli Lirette, Lakeshore

Brant Melancon, Parkview Baptist

Dallis Moran, St. Amant

Clayton Pourciau, Catholic-BR

Bryce Robinson, St. Augustine

William Schmidt, Catholic-BR

Nic Schwing, Mandeville

Cooper Smith, Live Oak

Camden Sunstrom, University Lab

Jayden Teague, Springfield

Micah Wascom, Franklinton

Peyton Woods, Doyle

NORTH

Austin Anderson, Haughton

Robert Ashley, North DeSoto

Jaxon Bentzler, Northwood-SH

Jordan Brady, Ouachita Parish

Wade Crawford, Ruston

Bradly Dick, Lakeside

Alex Dupuy, Natchitoches Central

Drew Ferguson, West Monroe

Tyler Ferguson, Airline

Dyson Fields, Ruston

Jackson Legg, Calvary Baptist

Bryce Lopez, Captain Shreve

Maddox Mandino, Glenbrook

Kameron Mangum, North DeSoto

Samuel Marsh, Neville

Mason Morgan, Airline

Gavin Murphy, Choudrant

William Patrick, St. Frederick’s

Bryson Pierce, Benton

Zach Schoenborn, Parkway

Sterling Sims, Sterlington

Garret Taylor, St. Frederick

Ladd Thompson, Cedar Creek

Karson Trichel, Ouachita Christian

Zach White, Ouachita Christian

SOUTH

Blaise Blancher, Ascension Episcopal

Wyatt Buratt, Ascension Christian

Jonah Haslauer, Destrehan

Ashton Healey, Carencro

Brody Hebert, H.L. Bourgeois

Hunter Hodges, Southside

Michael Hotard, St. Charles

Luke Hymel, Riverside

Ethan Judice, Hanson

Jackson Landry, Ascension Catholic

Tyson LeBlanc, North Vermilion

Shane Lee, Destrehan

Aiden Leonard, North Vermilion

Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne

Marshall Louque, Lutcher

Austin Mills, Ascension Episcopal

Dawson Richard, Berwick

Hayden Robinson, Berwick

Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux

Brady St. Pierre, St. Charles

Kohen Stuart, Teurlings Catholic

Talan Theriot, Hahnville

Cameron Tipton

Tyler Weismer, E.D. White

Bruce Wilson, Chalmette

WEST

Conner Achee, Catholic-PC

Briggs Ardoin, Sacred Heart

Reese Ashworth, DeQuincy

Dillon Bird, Sulphur

Markin Collins, Opelousas Catholic

Griffin Cooley, Kinder

Hayden Doyle, Hicks

Grant Ducote, Rosepine

Jace Duhon, South Beauregard

Blayton Fontenot, Iota

Tate Hess, Singer

Caleb Johnson, East Beauregard

Jake LaRocca, St. Louis

Jordan Luna, Opelousas Catholic

Chandler Moreau, Bunkie

Andrew Prejean, Menard

Kemonni Pullard, St. Louis

James Reina, St. Louis

Kagen Semmes, Notre Dame

Landon Schmitz, Kinder

Jake Smith, Rosepine

Reid Snider, St. Louis

Brant Stewart, Catholic-PC

Lane Wills, Rosepine

Christian Wold, South Beauregard