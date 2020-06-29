LAFAYETTE — Even though graduating senior Jacques Boudreaux will not be patrolling the middle of the field this year, first-year inside linebacker coach Austin Armstrong should like the plethora of talent returning to anchor the Ragin' Cajuns' defense this year.
A key piece to the Louisiana linebacking core for the 2020 season will be Ferrod Gardner. The redshirt senior was a mainstay on last year's team, earning 12 starts, recording 46 tackles, 1.0 tackle-for-loss and a 0.5 sack last year. The Dayton, Ohio, native has played in 26 games for the Cajuns and will look to use his experience to help the defense to another historic season.
Emerging redshirt junior Lorenzo McCaskill will continue to stuff the stat sheets for Louisiana. The returning tackles leader burst onto the scene in 2019, recording 29 of his 57 total tackles in the last four games of the year.
Another candidate to make major contributions to the linebacking core is Lafayette-product Jourdan Quibodeaux. The former walk-on played in 13 games and registered 35 total tackles in his first season of seeing major playing time as a Cajun.
The team also welcomes back Tanner Wiggins, who missed all of 2019 due to injury. Wiggins, who is entering his redshirt junior campaign, appeared in nine games and was credited with 11 tackles.
Freshman Ahmad Johnson could see playing time if not selected to redshirt. The Pelahatchie, Mississippi, native held offers from Tennessee and Indiana before signing with Louisiana. Andre Riley, who played in 11 games as a true freshman, is another player that could crack the rotation after sitting out last season due to redshirt.
Other Ragin' Cajuns that could see time in a limited role are Troy Kruchten, Cooper LeBlanc, Kyle Pierre and La'Kamion Franklin.
