LAFAYETTE – A key component in powering one of the Sun Belt's most dominant defenses, Louisiana's defensive line returns with a plethora of veterans and newcomers alike that will turn some heads during the 2020 season.
Highlighting the returning defensive lineman is 2019 Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference performer Zi'Yon Hill, who finished the team's historic campaign ranked fourth in total tackles (53) on top of 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Other notable returners that could see time up front are Ja'Quane Nelson, Kendall Wilkerson, Andre Landry and Dalvin Hutchinson. Nelson led that group with 22 tackles, 0.5 tackle-for-loss and a 0.5 sack, while Wilkerson had a strong rookie campaign, appearing in 13 games and recording seven tackles and 1.0 sack.
One of the team's most intriguing defensive line prospects entering the season is Tayland Humphrey. Humphrey, who had to sit out the 2019 season, last played in 2018 at FIU, where he saw action in 12 games and notched 15 tackles and one sack.
Louisiana also adds four newcomers to the line in Sonny Hazard, Dominique Ratcliff, Mason Narcisse and Jordan Lawson.The unit will continue to work under three-year associate head coach, Rory Segrest.
