The Iberia Athletic Association will hold online registration beginning Saturday for its 2022 baseball and softball season, with in-person registration held each Saturday in February.

Online registration can be completed at http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/iberiaathleticassociation.

In person registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday in February — Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Registration fee is $65 for the first child registered in a family; $45 for the second child; $35 for the third child; and $25 for each additional child.

Registration and play are at the Air Base Field located at 3799 Third Street in New Iberia.

For more information email iberiaathleticassociation@gmail.com or call 337-414-0468.

There are no tryouts for T-ball but all other players must attend tryouts on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Team draft will be Feb. 27 and 28. March is a practice month with opening ceremonies scheduled Saturday, April 2 from 1-2 p.m., with games starting at 2 p.m.

Regular season games will be Monday, April 4, through Friday, May 27.

The end of season tournament dates and All-Star selections are to be determined.

