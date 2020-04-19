Challenged by his daughter recently during tough, uncommon times to post something heartening on Facebook, Malcolm Crochet put up a photo of him wearing a big smile while holding a big sac-a-lait hooked and boated off one of his offshore brushpiles at Toledo Bend.
The Loreauville resident who also has a beautiful house overlooking Lanan Creek near Zwolle posted the photo April 8. That fish was caught last year at this time by one of the most skilled and successful sac-a-lait fishermen on the border lake shared by Louisiana and Texas.
“Let me tell you what that is. I just wanted to post something happier,” Crochet said Monday morning as he drove from Loreauville to ship bottled water in the mail to that daughter in Memphis.
Crochet, who owned Central Gulf Shipyard LLC at the Port of Iberia 7 ½ years before retiring in 2010, usually fishes much of the spring and early summer at Toledo Bend. This spring is very different.
“We haven’t even been fishing … One trip to the boathouse with two grandchildren about 2 ½ weeks ago. We caught about 50-55 fish. Fishing’s been really good. They’re there and they’re biting. We just haven’t been,” he said.
It’s more than the coronavirus pandemic restrictions that have kept him and Vickie Crochet, his wife, off the water.
A serious health issue, which he discussed privately, within his immediate family occupies the grandparents’ time and the family’s love and unwavering support. For example, the Crochets take care of two grandchildren for two-week periods of a rotation in an attempt to help.
It’s happening at a maelstrom of a time in world history for the Crochets.
“I don’t feel like doing a whole lot. I’ll be glad when it’s over,” he said.
Crochet welcomed the time to talk about sac-a-lait fishing, er, crappie fishing, at the sprawling lake he loves.
Fishermen, he said, are flocking to Toledo Bend during this “stay-at-home” period ordered March 22 by Gov. John Bel Edwards. However, the dynamics have changed.
In an effort to keep Louisianans out of Texas, the Lone Star State established checkpoints April 5 to prevent Louisiana residents from spreading the coronavirus in Texas, an executive order issued April 4 by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Among the border closings was Pendleton Bridge, the main artery on Louisiana 6 (Texas Highway 21) connecting the Sportsman’s Paradise to the western side of Toledo Bend. Only essential personnel are allowed through along with commercial vehicles.
“It’s extremely busy. Everybody on the Louisiana side is having to put down at ramps available (on the Louisiana side). All of the ramps are still open. There’re so many vehicles you’ve got to park a quarter mile down the road. That’s every ramp, both sides (Louisiana and Texas). People who can’t go to work are at their camps and fishing just to pass the time. There’s not a whole lot you can do,” he said.
The Crochets hopefully will be out there in due time.
Crochet, 62, has a first-class deckhand, a heckuva veteran fisherwoman, on board when he ventures away from the boathouse. It’s the missus. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on Feb. 18.
“Oh, Lord, yeah. When we bring people out on the party barge I run the back of the boat. She runs the front, putting on shiners (for everybody aboard). She’s pretty good at it. She’s got the hang of it,” he said.
“We’ve been trying to get together for a crappie trip at the boathouse. We’ll get Mike and Mel (O’Brien of New Iberia) to come to the boathouse, too, as soon as this virus settles down,” he said, adding the names of New Iberians Mike and Barb (Sinitiere), Kevin Suit and his boys (Ben and Zach), Lucas Lipari and Kirt Romero and his dad.
“Probably sooner than later. Once the virus is over, I’ll start rebrushing brushpiles and calling people to come out with us,” he said.
Some of his favorite guests include the Walkers, Mike and Robin, formerly of New Iberia. Mike retired as District 9 fisheries biologist with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, built a home at Toledo Bend and moved there.
“Mike and Robin are really good people,” Crochet said, noting he brought the couple a milkweed plant from Hebert’s Garden Center in New Iberia for butterflies last year and the Walkers reported they’ve already got caterpillars on it on their property at Toledo Bend.
The Loreauville outdoorsman, an avid hunter as well as fisherman, fondly remembers that he, his wife and guests accounted for 2,500-3,000 sac-a-lait every year.
In mid-April, Crochet and his guests usually catch dozens sac-a-lait at the boathouse, he said, then go catch at the brushpiles.
“This time of year it’s pretty consistent. If you let the boathouse rest a couple days, you’ll pick up 70-75 at the boathouse,” he said.
The seasonal transition from shallow to deep is beginning.
“At this point some are in the shallows but are starting to move to brushpiles. They’ll start about mid-April and they’ll be really fired up about mid-May,” he said.
Ah, the brushpiles, the planted fish-attracting structures so many Toledo Bend anglers, guides and others, use to pick fish off once the weather turns warm in the late spring/summer. Crochet puts new sets of brush out each year at the locations marked on his boat’s marine electronics. He also plants plastic trees along with the natural wood there and at the boathouse.
Crochet builds the plastic trees with PVC pipe and bread trays.
“The nice thing about plastic trees, when you get them established down there forever, you can catch fish on them every year,” he said.
An interested observer noted the proud Cajun uses the word “crappie” rather than “sac-a-lait.”
“Usually when I’m back home I say ‘sac-a-lait,’ ” Crochet said with a chuckle.
There’s another thing different about his fishing up there.
“Down here, all I fished with was jigs,” he said.
And now?
Crochet said, “One hundred percent shiners. I don’t use jigs any more. You can catch on jigs … we just use shiners, kind of a no-brainer. Just drop it down and they bite.”
The Crochets use 6-foot Berkley fishing rods with an Arden fishing reel loaded with yellow 20-pound test Power Pro braided line. That braided line has a 6-pound diameter.
Why yellow? Crochet said in explanation that sac-a-lait come up to eat the hooked shiner and the colored line enables fishermen to see it go limp.
Why 20-pound test line?
“Another reason we use 20-pound test line is you can straighten the hook when you get hung up,” Crochet said. “You learn a lot of little tricks when you fish a lot like I do.”
They use a No. 2 gold Aberdeen hook, a 3/16-ounce weight about 8-10” above the hook and no cork.
“Let’s go catch some crappie. I’m ready,” he said.