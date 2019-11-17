‘I got it! I got it!’ Neuville’s grandson, 9, says

Tony Neuville of Loreauville really can’t remember when he shot and killed his first deer many years ago.
His 9-year-old grandson should have no such memory lapse as he grows older following their deer hunting trip together on Nov. 2. Jason “Zander” Jumonville squeezed off one shot with a Stalker Bolt 7mm-08 rifle late in the afternoon and dropped a “spike” on a family lease near Whiskey Bay in the Atchafalaya Basin.
“He had shot at one before this one, about 70 yards” and missed, Neuville said this past week, noting his grandson has a tendency to look with his left eye when aiming through the scope. He hadn’t remembered to put his hand over the boy’s left eye, which resulted in a miss.
Zander, as nearly everyone calls him, got a do-over 20 minutes later when another deer walked into view 75 yards away from their box blind at approximately 5:45 p.m. This time the youngster didn’t miss.
That triggered a response from the boy that his grandpa will always remember.
“He was excited. He jumped up and down and said, ‘I got it! I got it!’ Oh, he had me just as excited as him, like when Hunter killed his first deer,” Neuville said, recalling when his son, Hunter Neuville, shot his first deer at age 6 or 7 in Alabama.
Zander is the son of Kylie Neuville Meche of Youngsville, one of Tony and Donna Neuville’s two children. She is a single mom whose son is following in the outdoors footsteps of his grandfather, great-grandfather, J.O. Neuville Jr. of Loreauville, and great-great-grandfather, the late J.O. Neuville Sr.
Neuville, 52, a machinist at Neuville’s Machine Shop Inc. on Daspit Road, was introduced to duck hunting first as a boy and loved it. He believes he was about 18 or so when he started deer hunting, making his first deer hunt, he reckons, in Mississippi.
Deer hunting became his favorite sport, he said after spending this past summer fishing with his son in the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.
“Oh, pretty much. I’d rather hunt deer than fish,” he said.
Neuville told his grandson, who was talking before the 2019-20 season about going on a deer hunt, that he would take him this season. Zander, a student at Ascension Episcopal School, had never been deer hunting and never fired anything more than a .22-caliber rifle before that Saturday afternoon in the woods with his maternal grandfather.
The same day Zander dropped the spike, Neuville’s nephew, Carson Neuville, a sophomore football player at Loreauville High School, killed a doe. Carson is the son of Neal Neuville of Loreauville.
Neuville shot a 7-point buck with a muzzleloader rifle on Nov. 9 at their lease near Whiskey Bay, his first deer of the season. That deer weighed approximately 200 pounds.
“It was a nice deer but it didn’t have long tines. If it would have had long tines I would have mounted it,” he said.
As for Zander’s spike, something unfortunate happened. A horn broke off when the deer was pulled out of the bed of a pickup truck, which discouraged any kind of mount. Neuville said he made his grandson a necklace with one of the horns.
His grandson did get the customary blood swatches on his cheeks for his first deer.