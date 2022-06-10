The best football teams always have multiple star athletes, but there is usually one that stands slightly above the rest. This season, the spotlight will be shining brightly on senior defender Derek Williams, who is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana by 247sports.com.
Williams is no stranger to accolades. Named as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association 2021 Outstanding Defensive Player, Williams has consistently been seen as one of the top defenders in the nation. He has topped numerous all-state and national lists as a junior, and is expected to continue to perform at a high level as Westgate attempts their second state title run.
Finishing the season with 145 tackles (14 for a loss) and multiple touchdowns, the six-foot two-inch safety is capable of winning games on either side of the ball. He has also racked up numerous forced fumbles, quarterback sacks, and interceptions during his time at Westgate.
As of this writing, Williams has nearly 30 college offers to continue his playing career, but has narrowed his list down to just 8: Texas, Miami, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.
Undeterred by all of the attention, Williams is still one of the most humble players at Westgate. His focus is always on making the team around him better, and he always talks at length about the importance of leadership.
“I have to be a leader on and off the field,” he said. “My team pushes me to do better and I push them to do better, so I think we’re going to have a pretty good season.”
Williams explained that winning a state title last year has given Westgate an increased desire to perform this year.
“It motivates us to do better. We want to go 15-0 this season to win a state title”
According to defensive backs coach Kendrick Porter, Williams’ greatest asset to the team is his ability to understand the game better than almost anyone else.
“He offers leadership, big time playmaking, really just everything that a coach is looking for in a football player,” Porter said. “We’ve been having him for four years, since he was a freshman, so he knows how the defense runs and where it needs to be. He’s played everywhere: cornerback, safety, linebacker, nickel. He kind of knows how it all works, so we just need him to be vocal this year because he doesn’t really talk too much.”
Porter said that he doesn’t believe that all of the pressure is going to decrease Williams’ performance this season.
“He’s built for the pressure,” Porter said confidently. “He handled the pressure last year when the team was basically on his back. When he doesn’t have it, we’re going to pick him up and get him back where he needs to be. I expect greatness.”