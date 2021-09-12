BATON ROUGE — With the dove hunting season well underway, and opening day of the special teal hunting season in the books as of Saturday, as well as late summer fishing along the coast, hunters and fishermen are being warned about debris in waterways and hunting areas in southeast Louisiana.
State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials recommend outdoorsmen use extreme caution and follow public safety guidelines in each parish following Hurricane Ida’s direct hit Aug. 29 on Port Fourchon in the Sportsman’s Paradise. They are reminded emergency medical services may be limited and there are only a few fully functioning hospitals in the hard-hit region.
Also, the state agency pointed out in a prepared statement Wednesday, some parishes are under curfews that hunters and fishermen need to be aware of before going on their trip.
Hurricane Ida caused a tremendous amount of destruction in many areas, including blowing over trees and/or snapping them and tree branches. Hunters probably will see many downed or damaged trees, or trees on the verge of falling and broken limbs that could fall with the next wind gust.
Many areas hunters have hunted for years could look different due to an altered landscape. LDWF reminds hunters to carry GPS and a charged cell phone in case of an emergency. Also, hunters and anglers should tell someone about their destination and return time in case there is an emergency.
LDWF also urged the public that wild animals, reptiles and marine life seek higher ground due to a hurricane and can be forced into populated areas by floodwaters. The state department urges everyone to minimize contact with animals that seek temporary refuge from any flooding.
Don’t feed the displaced wildlife. Feeding wild animals encourages them to return to the new food source rather than finding their natural habitat and food supply on their own.
LDWF officials suggest:
n Avoid areas where displaced wildlife has taken refuge.
n Avoid interaction with and do not feed displaced wildlife.
n Avoid roadways near flooded areas to reduce likelihood of disturbing animals and/or collisions with wildlife.