Howard to follow in dad’s footsteps as LSU quarterback

Walker Howard, the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, committed to play football at LSU on Friday, he said in a video posted to his Twitter account.
The younger Howard, who has yet to start his first varsity game at quarterback for St. Thomas More in Lafayette, said his family’s ties to LSU — his parents met while students there — were important to him. His older sister Meredyth is a sophomore on the LSU volleyball team and also played volleyball at STM. Walker’s mother Kathryn Howard, who died in 2018 from a rare form of cancer, always wanted him to play at LSU, he said in an interview on ESPN Radio 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge.
In the video posted to his Twitter account, Howard visits his mother’s grave with a No. 4 LSU jersey (his father’s number with the Tigers). Jamie Howard is fifth all-time at LSU with 6,158 passing yards.
“I know you are smiling down on me,” Walker Howard said in the video. “I want to thank you for helping me make one of the hardest decisions of my life. My childhood dreams are coming true. … The legacy continues. Geaux Tigers.”
Walker, who is one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the Class of 2022, played behind Louisiana Tech signee Caleb Holstein the past two seasons. He had an offer from UL Lafayette as a freshman and also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State,Baylor, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Nebraska Penn State, TCU and Texas A&M.
Howard, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, will be a junior this fall. He and his father both had COVID-19 recently, according to The Advertiser. It was during the coronavirus lockdown that he made the decision to commit to LSU.
He is the fifth player from the Class of 2022 to commit to the Tigers.
Several other quarterbacks are also on board with LSU, with junior Myles Brennan expected to take over for Heisman Trophy- and national championship-winning QB Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this spring. Freshmen quarterbacks Max Johnson, son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, and T.J. Finley also are at LSU already. Flower Mound, Texas, QB Garrett Nussmeier, the son of former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier has committed to sign in the Class of 2021 with LSU, and Caleb Williams of Gonzaga High in Washington, D.C., rated the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country for the class of 2021, plans to announce on July 4 his college choice from among LSU, Oklahoma and Maryland.