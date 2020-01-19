BATON ROUGE — The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries added Houma as a public hearing site for the proposed 2020-21 and 2021-22 hunting seasons. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum.
Public comment will be taken on all items currently being considered, including the Notice of Intent adopted at the January meeting of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission and any amendments to the Notice of Intent that could possibly be adopted at the LWFC February meeting.
The full list of meeting dates and locations include:
• Feb. 11 (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. at the LDWF Minden Field Office, 9961 Highway 80, Minden.
• Feb. 12 (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. at Ponchatoula High School, 19452 Highway 22, Ponchatoula.
• Feb. 13 (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at the West Monroe Civic Center, Ouachita Room, 901 Ridge Ave., West Monroe.
• Feb. 18 (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Forestry Center, 2500 Shreveport Highway, Pineville.
• Feb. 19 (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, 7910 Park Ave., Houma.
• Feb. 20 (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at the LDWF Lafayette Field Office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette.
22 (Saturday) at 9 a.m. at the LSU Ag Center, 7101 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles.