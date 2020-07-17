Hot scores match the weather in July Pro Am

ABBEVILLE — The play was as hot as the weather at Southern Oaks for the Acadiana Pro Am Association July Pro Am, according to association officials.
Nearly 65 percent of the 113 golfers either made or exceeded their points on a course that was in great shape, especially the greens. Points were capped at -5 and +5 for established players and +1 and -1 for declared players. Tiebreaker winners were determined by the score (=+/- points) of the best player (has to make the most points).
Individual winners of $30 each were Corey Landry in Low “A” (+7), Murphy Guilbeaux in Low “B” (+7) in a scorecard playoff over Johnny Hollier, Anthony Alford in Low “C” (+10) and Dave Williamson in Low “D” (+8).
Eight new players joined for the month — Trey Price, Boyd Boutte, Bo Provost, Scott Gilder, Timmy Womack, Randall Mitchell, Hans Romero and Eric Frey.
The team of Doug Bulliard (2 points), Weston Reed (5), BLaine Maturin (5) and Bruce Wade (1) received $145 each for first place with a team total of 13.
Frank Hunter (5), John Reed (0), Corey Landry (5) and Paul Ladoucer (2) won $102 each for second place with 12 points.
Earning $60 each for third-place with a total of 11 points were Teddy Sliman (5), Anthony Alford (5), Robert Cade (3) and Stafford Decoux (-2).
In fourth place and earning $38 each were Benny Dronet (4), Roy Poche (4), Hans Romero (1) and Maxie Matthews (2) with 11 points.
In fifth place with 9 points and earning $30 each were Johnny Hollier (5), Michael Zirlott (1), Don Sarkies (0) and Chris Mayard (3).
In sixth place with 8 points were three teams winning $25.25 each — Ty Burdettt (4), Dale Menard (1), Glenn Suire (3) and Vic Segura (0); Bobby Delaunay (0), Junius Granger (3), Brenda Guidry (1) and Ann Bourgeois (3); and Dan Coreil (-5), Olan Granger (5), Nolan Granger (5) and Nick Landry (1).
Finishing with 6 points were Jim Frith (-5), Mike Landry (5), Louis Devillier (4) and Cort Lae (2).
At 5 points were Mark Amy (-4), Homer Bourque (5), Alvin Bergeron (5) and Scott Gilder (-1); and Brody LeBlanc (1), Matt Woolett (-2), Dave Williamson (5) and Trey Price (1).
Teams with 4 points were Murphy Guilbeaux (5), Steve Didier (-4), Pam Meadows (5) and Sheryl Granger (-2); and Mark Hooks (2), Eric Frey (1), John Lee Melancon (4) and Lloyd Geoffroy (-3).
At 2 points were the teams of Gary Kidd (-1), Mike Grigsby (1), James Morse (3) and Andrew Walker (-1); and Will Broussard (-1), Mike Frey (-4), Carter Owens (3) and Lyle Hargrave (4).
With 1 point were Tony Turnley (-2), Glenn Bienvenu (2), Ronnie Finley (1) and Bert Baudoin (0).
With 0 points were Linda Savoie (-3), Harry Bayard (-2), Ron Segura (5) and Roger Cook (0).
At -1 point were Al Landry (-3), Jay Frederick (-3), Ed Brawner (0) and Mike Godwin (5); and Ronnie Richard (3), Doug Robichaux (-3), Les Champagne (-4) and John Sanchez (3); and Brandon Burdett (1), Jimmy Prados (2), Mark Robicheaux (-4) and Timmy Womack (0).
With -2 points were Joe Bass (3), Randall Mitchell (-1), Lenny DUbois (-3) and Bobby Broussard (-1); and Armond Castille (-1), Robert Romero (-1), Dawn Declouet (0) and Avia McGlothalam (0).
Finishing with -3 points were Tony Baudoin (3), Jules Hebert (-5), Herman Hebert (-4) and Roger Pisani (3); and James Parvino (1), Dale Menard (1_, Lenny Dubois (-3) and Sheryl Granger (-2).
Teams at -4 points were Steve Regan (0), Lance Hargrave (-1), Jerry Mayfield (-4) and Mark Landry (1); and Boyd Boutte (1), Melvin Oubre (-5), Paul Walters (2) and F.R. Sinitiere (-2).
Teams with -6 points were Mickey Michel (-4), Brad Rodriguez (-5), Don Guidry (02) and Todd Olivier (5); and Kevin Landry (-3), Brett Price (5), Al Moss (-4) and Neil Soileau (-4).
The next pro am is scheduled with a multiple-day format so players can be more spread out, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6, at Sugar Oaks in New Iberia. Call the pro shop at 364-7611 to set up tee times.