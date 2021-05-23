‘Horrible’ game sees Cajuns fall to Tigers

BATON ROUGE — The performance Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Park by the University of Louisiana softball team could have been described in a multitude of ways.
Disappointing would have easily been a fitting way to recap the events that occurred. So could have been “disheartening” or even “maddening” but none of those is the specific word that Ragin’ Cajuns coach Gerry Glasco used in the aftermath of his team’s 10-3 defeat by LSU at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.
“Bad game, horrible,” Glasco said. “Horrible time to play a really bad game, but we did. LSU hit the ball well. They hit the ball on the nose. Four of their top five or six people had good games. That’s not a good sign.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns took an early lead as Ciara Bryan led off with a home run that went over the scoreboard in right field.
LSU (34-19) responded by batting through the order and running Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year Summer Ellyson out of the game in less than one inning of work.
LSU’s Aliyah Andrews and Ciara Briggs hit back-to-back infield singles. After a double steal, Taylor Pleasants was hit by a pitch which loaded the bases.
Amanda Doyle then took a pitch from Ellyson and laced a double to left field which brought home two Tigers.
Ellyson did get Georgia Clark to fly out but then gave up a three-run home run to Raeleen Gutierrez.
“I think we just took it one pitch at a time,” said Gutierrez, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. “I just stayed with my plan and I just swung it. I wanted to help my team out.”
After LSU loaded the bases again, Ellyson was pulled for Vanessa Foreman, who managed to get Briggs to pop out for the third out.
Ellyson earned the loss after giving up seven hits, five runs with hitting one batter in two third innings of work.
“She is as good as anyone in the game,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I had no idea why it was different today.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns (45-11) managed to push a run across in the second as Kendall Talley led off with a single and scored on a pinch-hit groundout by Bailey Curry.
LSU answered by scoring two more in the bottom frame. Shelbi Sunseri’s two-out double scored Doyle to give the Tigers a 7-2 lead. The Tigers added an RBI single by Morgan Cummins in the fourth to make 8-2.
“After the SEC Tournament, we came back home and had a few days to just work on ourselves as individuals and work on us as an LSU offense,” said Shelbi Sunseri, who went 2-for-3 and earned the win in the circle. “I think that helped us a lot.”
“I am just proud of the effort by our team today,” said Torina, who had six different hitters with at least two hits. “I am proud of our offense. Clearly one through nine was tremendous.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns scratched across a run in the fifth as Bryan hit a one-out single and scored on a double to right field by Justice Milz.
The Tigers didn’t slow down, scoring two more runs in the sixth inning, including a home run by Sunseri.
After scoring a combined seven runs and 15 hits in the two previous meetings this season, LSU rolled up 10 runs on 17 hits Saturday.
“Seventeen hits allowed, we didn’t get any strikeouts, we didn’t make defensive plays,” Glasco said. “It was a really poor effort on our part … very disappointing.”
While the Tigers advanced to the finals today, the Ragin’ Cajuns were forced to take on old I-10 rival McNeese in an elimination game late Saturday night.
Glasco didn’t know how or if his team could bounce back against McNeese.
“I don’t know,” Glasco said. “I’ve never had this happen. I don’t remember a postseason game like this. If we don’t win there will be no tomorrow.”