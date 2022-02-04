DELCAMBRE — Franklin Senior High picked up its 13th win of the season when the Hornets traveled to Delcambre on Tuesday, defeating the Panthers 67-43. Franklin is now 7-2 in district play, 13-7 overall, and trailing district leader Catholic High(13-8, 7-1).
Jay’Shaun Johnson and J’Michael Gray led the scoring for the Hornets, scoring 19 points each.
The Hornets managed transitions perfectly against Delcambre. As soon as they recovered the ball, Franklin was down the court and scoring, building a 37-19 lead going into halftime. Franklin was able to rotate any of their starters out following the break, giving much needed varsity game time to their younger players.
“It feels good, our guys came out hard for this game,” said Franklin head coach Tremayne Johnson. “I got to see a lot of the younger guys play so we can see how they’re doing and get them ready.”
Johnson says that his team focuses on their strengths in practice, performing transition drills and making their defense tough to beat.
“We’re not big, so we focus on a lot of transition drills and drills that’ll help us get up and down the court. We also try to focus on defense a lot.”
Delcambre came into the game with many players injured, leaving few options for substitutions. Franklin made the most of their roster depth by substitution as often as possible as the game progressed.
“It’s always good to see the younger guys get in and see what they can do against the starters from another team. They compete well against our starters at practice so I know that they are up to the challenge.”
Franklin will face fellow district challenger West St. Mary next, with the Hornets looking to secure another win against the Wolfpack. Franklin will finish up the season with a home contest against Catholic High which may end up being a district championship matchup.
Franklin 53, Delcambre 50
It wasn’t the easy win that the Franklin girls basketball team has become accustomed to, but a win is a win this late in the season.
Amari Butler scored 24 points with 66 percent free throw accuracy. Rontrinia Hawkins’ 21 points also contributed.
The Lady Hornets are now 13-6 overall and 10-1 in district. Their home game against West St. Mary on Friday will likely determine the district champion, as the 11-0 Wolfpack narrowly edge out Franklin at the top of the district standings.