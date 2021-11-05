Hornets look to enter playoffs on high note

FRANKLIN — Zylan Perry and the Franklin Senior High Hornets are traveling to Catholic High today looking to enter the playoffs on a high note.
In their last game, which came in Week 7, the Hornets lost a 66-38 shootout at Ascension Episcopal despite Perry’s heroics. The senior rushed for 209 yards, passed for 217 more, scored five touchdowns, including a 50-yard pick-six, and tacked on three two-point conversions.
“Zylan is a very special type of kid,” Franklin coach Tremayne Johnson said. “With (star receiver) J’Michael Gray out with an injury, he’s stepped up and motivated the younger guys. Zylan is such a great leader. The other players believe in him.”
While Perry is being recruited by several college programs, Johnson said his star quarterback is waiting on an official scholarship offer.
“No one has completely offered Zylan,” Johnsons said. “He was slept on for a while. I would like to see him stay at quarterback in college, but he’s a next-level running back. He is one of those kids who will play receiver, tight end, wherever.”
Gray missed the Ascension Episcopal game with an injury. Johnson hopes to have the senior back for Friday’s game after the Hornets got some needed rest with an open date last week.
With Gray sidelined, the Hornets benefited from the production of receivers Jayshaun Johnson (5-136, two TDs) and Durall Alexander (3-70) against Ascension Episcopal.
Junior running back Zamarion Webber carried 11 times for 136 yards and a score in that game for the Hornets.
“Webber is definitely an explosive player,” Johnson said. “His work ethic is top notch. He works harder than anyone on the team.”
The Franklin defense will try to slow down the CHS ground attack paced by KK Reno (103-538, eight TDs) and Marco Austin (92-430, three TDs).
“They’re going to try to keep the ball out of our hands with their running game,” Johnson said. “Tackling is going to be key for us. They have the big kid (Austin) and Reno is a great athlete.”
The Panthers are 4-5 overall, 2-3 in District 7-2A. The Hornets (4-3, 3-2), with a No. 17 power rating, would host a first-round Class 2A playoff game next week if they can move up to No. 16 or higher.
“Hopefully we can push up and get a home game,” Johnson said. “I think we’re a top 10 team.”