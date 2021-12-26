FRANKLIN — Tremayne Johnson is enjoying a high level of success pulling double duty as head coach of both football and basketball at Franklin Senior High.
This past football season, the Hornets upset an undefeated Loreauville team on the road to reach the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Last season in basketball, the Hornets advanced to the LHSAA Top 28 Tournament and made a semifinals appearance. The previous year, FSH reached the quarterfinals as a No. 5 seed.
This year in basketball, the Hornets are 4-4 on the year with their losses coming to larger schools such as Class 5A Walker, Class 4A Ellender and Class 3A programs Archbishop Hannan and St. Martinville.
Walker is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, Hannan is No. 3 in Division III and St. Martinvillle finished as 3A runner-up last season.
The Hornets graduated four seniors from last year’s team, including guard Travis Zeno and forward Kylun Peters, but J’Michael Gray and Kim Michael Provost III returned and are leading the team in scoring.
Last year, Zeno and Gray each averaged 18 points per game. This year, football star Zylan Perry has been elevated from sixth-man to a starting role, and sophomore Jay’Shawn Johnson is an electric new starter.
“It was exciting for us to reach the Top 28, not just as a team, but as a community,” said Johnson, who is in his second season as boys basketball head coach. “We finally got a shot to shine a positive light on the community and the kids.
“I’ve been having all these guys on the team since they were freshmen. I feel confident about what we have. I feel confident about some younger guys that are coming in, coming along and are building on what we already have.”
Gray is an explosive senior guard who can put the ball into the basket in a wide variety of ways. Provost is a left-handed shooting guard who is deadly from 3-point range when he gets hot. Perry is scoring 10 to 12 points per game, and Johnson posted double-digits in a loss to St. Martinville earlier this week.
“Last year’s team was more senior-laden,” Johnson said. “This year we only have three seniors so it’s on our younger guys to get on board. Provost was great for us last year.
“He’s going to continue to do good things for us. We don’t have any big guys so we like to run and push the ball up the floor.”