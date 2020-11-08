Hornets battle AES before falling to Gators

FRANKLIN — Although Franklin Senior High dropped a 35-14 contest to visiting Ascension Episcopal on Friday, head coach Tremayne Johnson took away some positive aspects.
“I think we got better,” said Johnson, whose team stands at 3-3 overall, 3-2 in District 7-2A. “That’s a great team. They’re coached well.
“They prepared us and helped us become more battle-tested for the playoffs, so I thank them.”
After the Hornets fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter, Zylan Perry returned a kickoff 97 yards to put FSH on the scoreboard.
“I still don’t know why that guy doesn’t have any stars behind his name yet,” said Johnson, referring to the star rankings compiled by major football recruiting sites. “I’m waiting on that.”
Perry, who played quarterback, tailback and receiver, rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries.
The 6-foot tall, 180-pound senior also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Travis Zeno and tacked on a 2-point conversion.
“That’s nothing new to me,” Johnson said. “I expect that. I know what he can do. Really, that’s just the tip of the iceberg with what he could do. I don’t think people have seen half of it yet.”
Perry’s touchdown catch, followed by his 2-point reception, cut the deficit to 20-14 late in the first half. The score stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter when AES added two more scores.
“That’s just Franklin,” Johnson said. “We’re fighters out here. This is what our kids do. We fight adversity and we keep fighting adversity. This game is light compared to what these guys go through every day.
“We pride ourselves on having the toughest 22 players out there. We may not have but 22, but they’re going to be the toughest 22 kids in the parish.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Franklin had momentum on its side. AES drove deep into FSH territory, but the Gharin Stansbury-led defense pushed the Blue Gators back to where they faced a third-and-43.
Following a missed field goal on fourth down, Franklin had possession with the chance to take the lead, but a fumble following a reception set the Blue Gators up for a short field and a TD.
“I just want us to have more focus on what we have to do,” Johnson said. “Let’s not get caught up too much on other things. I think we got caught up a little too much emotionally tonight. We have to make more plays offensively.”
Johnson raved about Stansbury, who wreaked havoc with his pass rush and collected several pancakes as an offensive tackle.
“That kid is everything that’s advertised,” the FSH coach said. “What you hear about him is what you’re going to get from him.”
AES (5-0, 4-0 in District 7-2A) got two field goals and a blocked punt, which was returned for 6 points.
“That’s one of the best teams in terms of special teams that we’ve seen,” Johnson said. “They make plays on special teams.
“That’s what kind of put them over the edge. They kicked two field goals and blocked a punt. I feel like that’s what separated the game.”