With the calendar turning the page to the new year, it’s time to start looking at power rankings of the Teche Area’s boys and girls basketball teams as they head into the final games of non-district play and the first games of district play.
Looking at the boys’ teams in the area, in Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High (11-1) finishes 2019 as the No. 2 ranked team in the state behind Natchitoches Central (13-1).
The Jackets won’t got into District 3-5A play until the end of the month but before than have games scheduled against St. Martinville Friday, Ellender Saturday, Westgate in two weeks and Lafayette Christian in three weeks.
NISH enters the year off of beating Rayne to win the St. Martinville Senior High Holiday Shootout last week.
All seedings come from the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s unofficial rankings that were released December 31.
In Class 4A, Westgate (5-7), which reached the quarterfinals last season, is 24th in the power rankings, behind Broadmoor High of Baton Rouge and head of Neville High from Monroe.
The Tigers dropped two games in the SMSH Tournament and the Tigers return action today at the Southside Tournament when it plays North Central.
Westgate will also play NISH and Franklin before entering District 5-4A play at St. Thomas More on Jan. 21.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (14-3) is ranked sixth in the power rankings, behind Brusly and ahead of Booker T. Washington.
Erath (0-13) is 51st in the power rankings, currently out the playoffs.
Both the Tigers and the Bobcats will play some tough games before entering District 6-3A play in three weeks.
SMSH will play NISH Friday, Breaux Bridge twice and Cecilia before district play while Erath will battle North Vermilion, ESA, Vermilion Catholic and Highland Baptist before the start of district.
In Class 2A, defending District 7-2A champion Franklin (7-8) is 11th in the power rankings. The Hornets have played mostly Class 4A and 5A teams so far and advances to the consolation bracket finals of the SMSH Tournament last week.
Franklin will play Morgan City before starting district play by playing host to Loreauville Tuesday.
With seven teams in the district and two rounds of district games scheduled for this year, district play must start earlier for District 7-2A.
West St. Mary (6-6) is 15th in the power rankings; Loreauville (3-4) is 37th in the rankings; Delcambre (7-9) is 44th and Jeanerette (5-13) is 46th.
All teams also have non-district games set during the district schedule to boost up power rankings.
The lone district member not in the Class 2A power rankings, Catholic High (6-6), is seventh in the Division III power rankings, behind Northlake Christian and ahead of Notre Dame.
The Panthers dropped two games at the North Vermilion Tournament last week and heads to South Plaquemines Saturday before starting district play at Delcambre Tuesday.
In Class A, Centerville (4-8) is 16th in the power rankings, behind Montgomery and ahead of Elton.
The Bulldogs dropped three straight games at the North Vermilion Tournament and play games against Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson before entering District 8-A play in two week against Central Catholic.
Two other members of District 8-A, Highland Baptist (0-7) and Hanson (4-8) are 24th and 15th, respectively, in the Division IV power rankings.
Hanson had games against Westminster Christian and Berwick before entering district play in two weeks against Vermilion Catholic.
Highland plays in the Teurlings Catholic Tournament this week and has games against St. Edmund and Erath before starting district play against Covenant Christian in two weeks.
Finally, in Division V, ESA (9-5) is fourth in the Division V power rankings, behind Crescent City and ahead of Runnels Academy.
The Falcons have games against Erath and Northside Christian and the Teurlings Tournament this weekend before starting District 7-B play at home against Lacassine Jan. 14.